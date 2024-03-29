NMDC unveils Ex-Employee portal Samman

Hyderabad, 29th March, 2024: In an embodiment of its ethos – ‘Naukri ke sath bhi, Naukri ke baad bhi’ – The Responsible Miner NMDC has taken a significant leap in digital innovation by launching the Ex-Employee Portal “Samman.” This initiative was launched on 28th March 2024 at the company’s Head Office in Hyderabad, by the CMD (Addl. Charge) Shri Amitava Mukherjee in presence of Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO, Heads of Projects, Head Office department heads.

As India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC is not just committed to industrial excellence but also deeply values the human resource that drives its success. “Samman” is a testament to this commitment, offering a seamless, digital platform for ex-employees to manage various medical claims, view personal profiles, dependent details, and application status, all online. This user-friendly portal is designed to ensure on-time reimbursements and easy access to all retiral services, bringing comfort and convenience to the doorstep of NMDC’s former employees.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Amitava Mukherjee CMD (Addl. Charge) expressed, “We are happy to contribute towards making the lives of our ex-employees easier. ‘Samman’ represents our pioneering spirit in extending hassle-free benefits to our NMDC family, even after retirement. This initiative reaffirms our belief in respecting and honouring the contributions of those who have been an integral part of our journey.”

The introduction of “Samman” not only marks a new chapter in NMDC’s digital journey but also reinforces the company’s dedication to fostering a caring and inclusive environment for all members of the NMDC family, from the past and present.