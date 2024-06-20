North East Small Finance Bank Announces Highest FD Interest Rate in India at 9.75%

Chennai, 20th June, 2024: North East Small Finance Banks (NESFB) has raised its fixed deposit (FD) rates to 9.75%, the country’s highest interest rate on FDs. This 50 basis-point increase demonstrates the bank’s commitment to providing the most valued return to its customers. NESFB is altering the landscape of savings growth by offering rates as high as 9.25% for the general public and 9.75% for senior citizens.

NESFB’s revised FD rates offer the highest rates across the banking sector. This increase in fixed deposit rates gives customers, particularly senior citizens, the potential to earn inflation-beating returns on their fixed deposits. Given the high liquidity and easy encashability of FDs, along with the better returns compared to money market instruments, the interest generated from these deposits can provide a regular income stream, supporting senior citizens in their retirement years.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Satish Kumar Kalra, Managing Director & CEO, North East Small Finance Bank said, “The increased interest rates are intended to provide our customers with a variety of attractive investment opportunities. These developments have a dual purpose: they assist our customers to develop their wealth by increasing returns, but they also help the bank balance and optimize its overall deposit cost. By modifying the rates, the bank ensures that it can offer competitive returns to its customers while remaining efficient in resource management.”

Tenure Regular Citizen up to INR 5 Cr Senior Citizen up to INR 5 Cr 181- 365 Days 7.25% 7.75% 366 – 545 Days 9.00% 9.50% 546 – 1111 Days 9.25% 9.75% 1112 – 1825 Days 8.25% 8.75% 1826 – 3650 Days 6.50% 7.00%

T&C Applicable

Existing North East Small Finance Bank customers can effortlessly book or invest in FDs from the comfort of their own homes or offices using mobile banking. Customers can book FDs quickly and easily using this online approach.