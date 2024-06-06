India, June 6, 2024 – NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end digital marketing, announces its strategic agreement to acquire SearchGuru, expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and underscoring its ambitious global growth strategy.

The agreement to acquire SearchGuru scales NP Digital’s in-market SEO, paid media and creative capabilities, further solidifying its position as a market disruptor in the APAC market and unlocking new opportunities in the region for its global enterprise clients. SearchGuru has offices in high-demand markets such as Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong and will an additional 120 digital marketers to its 270-strong APAC team. SearchGuru has a proven track record of delivering business performance for leading brands such as Club Med, Nespresso, Maybank and DHL across Asia and aligns well with NP Digital’s customer-centric values and culture.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to customers by expanding and diversifying our international talent and capabilities, better enabling us to support client needs and take advantage of new opportunities around the globe,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We have had impressive organic growth in the Asia-Pacific region over the last several years, and bringing SearchGuru into our ecosystem deepens our capabilities, creates momentum and efficiencies, and positions us to amplify our impact on the brands we work with.”

The combination of NP Digital’s robust technology stack and SearchGuru’s established expertise across Asian markets will strengthen the comprehensive suite of performance marketing solutions it offers to clients across key verticals such as finance, insurance, travel and beauty.