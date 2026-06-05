OPO Hotels & Resorts Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Hospitality

New Delhi, June 5 : On the occasion of World Environment Day, OPO Hotels & Resorts reaffirmed its commitment to building a greener and more sustainable future by integrating environmentally responsible practices across its operations and encouraging guests to embrace conscious travel choices.

As one of India’s rapidly growing hospitality brands, OPO Hotels & Resorts believes that the future of travel lies in balancing exceptional guest experiences with responsible environmental stewardship. Guided by its core values of sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth, the company continues to strengthen its efforts toward minimizing environmental impact while creating meaningful hospitality experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director,OPO Hotels & Resorts, said,

“World Environment Day serves as an important reminder that sustainability must become an integral part of the hospitality industry’s growth journey. At OPO Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to adopting practices that reduce our environmental footprint while inspiring guests, employees, and communities to become active participants in building a more sustainable future. Responsible hospitality is not just a business priority for us—it is a long-term commitment.”

With travellers increasingly seeking environmentally conscious experiences, OPO Hotels & Resorts is focused on promoting sustainable tourism through efficient resource management, responsible operational practices, waste reduction initiatives, and heightened awareness around eco-friendly travel.

The company believes that every small action from reducing waste and conserving resources to encouraging responsible guest behaviour contributes towards creating a lasting positive impact on the environment.

As OPO Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion across key leisure, cultural, and spiritual destinations in India, sustainability remains a central pillar of its growth strategy, ensuring that future development is aligned with responsible tourism principles and long-term environmental well-being.

On World Environment Day, OPO Hotels & Resorts encourages travellers, industry stakeholders, and communities to come together in adopting sustainable practices that help preserve the planet for future generations.