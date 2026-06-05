Saint Leo Softball Brings Home First National Championship

ST. LEO, Fla. June 05: Saint Leo University won the NCAA Division II softball national championship on June 3, completing a historic season with a two-game sweep of McKendree University in the title series and a 54-3-1 record. Today, the university community welcomes Saint Leo Softball home.

The team is expected to arrive in St. Leo , about 30 minutes north of Tampa, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the surrounding community are invited to meet in the softball parking lot to cheer on the national champions as their bus returns. The celebration will take place on the Saint Leo University campus, located at 33701 County Road 52, St. Leo , FL 33574.

No. 1 in the nation

Saint Leo Softball held the No. 1 national ranking and top seed throughout the postseason and completed the championship bracket undefeated, cementing one of the most dominant championship runs in NCAA Division II softball history.

The championship marks the first national title in the 45-year program history and comes in just the Lions’ second appearance at the NCAA Division II Softball Championships, following their 2018 run.

It also is Saint Leo University’s second national championship in the past decade, following the men’s golf team’s NCAA Division II title in 2016.

A season built on records and resilience

Saint Leo Softball ‘s 2026 season was the most successful campaign in program history, defined by record-breaking performances, conference dominance, and national acclaim.

Highlights include:

The fewest season losses by a national champion in NCAA Division II softball history with three. Only three previous champions had finished with as few as four losses – Augustana (S.D.) in 1991, Merrimack in 1994, and Lock Haven in 2006.

champion in NCAA Division II history with three. Only three previous champions had finished with as few as four losses – Augustana (S.D.) in 1991, Merrimack in 1994, and Lock Haven in 2006. The most runs scored in a national championship series game (series format since 2016) or any NCAA Division II national championship game from 1982–2015. In Game 1 of the national championship finale, Saint Leo scored 15 runs against McKendree.

series game (series format since 2016) or any NCAA Division II game from 1982–2015. In Game 1 of the finale, scored 15 runs against McKendree. Becoming just the second No. 1 seed since 2016 to win the NCAA Division II softball national championship .

. Most program wins with 44 in the regular season and 54 wins overall.

A 38-game winning streak, the longest in program history.

A 29-1 record in Sunshine State Conference play.

An undefeated home record during the season.

A new benchmark

“This team has set a new standard for excellence, on and off the field,” said Dr. Jim Burkee, president of Saint Leo University. “On behalf of the entire Saint Leo community, I congratulate our student-athletes and coaches on an achievement that will be celebrated for years to come.”

Vice President of Athletics, Wellness, and Recreation Marcal Lazenby said the season reflected a program operating at the highest level.

“This has been an incredible season for Saint Leo softball and for our entire athletics community,” Lazenby said. “This championship is a defining moment in Saint Leo history and a legacy that will inspire Lions for generations. One pride, all in!”

Heart of a champion

At the center of this historic season was head coach Erin Kinberger, a Saint Leo alumna, three-time Coach of the Year, and cancer survivor. Last year at this time, she was completing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, but she never missed a single practice.

“The one thing I wanted was for them to know that I was willing to do whatever it took to beat the cancer,” Kinberger said in an interview earlier in the season.

The team embraced her resilience, carrying that spirit from the season opener through the final championship game.

“They are focused on each other,” she said. “That’s what loyalty and grit will get you, a fight to the end.”