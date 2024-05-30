OPPO F25 Pro Sees 46.2 percent Sales Increase Over F23 Pro During Launch Month

New Delhi, May 30: OPPO India announced that its F25 Pro—launched on February 29, 2024—recorded a 46.2% increase* in sales compared to its predecessor, the F23 Pro, during its debut month to make it a front-runner in the sub-INR 25K smartphone market. The OPPO F Series, known for its camera technology and innovative design based on proprietary technologies, has consistently earned consumer appreciation – and now, the success of the F25 Pro has propelled the series past the 10 million user milestone.

OPPO India also launched a digital campaign – #BornToFlaunt – to support the launch of the F25 Pro 5G with actress Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Shreyas Iyer, and dance troupe Quick Style. The social media film achieved over 150 million views across digital platforms to outperform previous generation F Series campaigns in view rates and ad recall metrics. According to the YouTube Brand Lift Study**, the video demonstrated exceptional reach and engagement with a 11.49% increase in Ad Recall from February 22 to March 15, 2024.

Since its inception, the OPPO F Series has consistently set industry standards: The OPPO F1 Plus in 2016 boasted the world’s first 16MP selfie camera, the F3 Plus in 2017 introduced dual front snappers, the F7 in 2018 featured a 25MP AI-powered selfie shooter, the F11 Pro in 2019 showcased a unique triple-colour design, while in 2021, the F19 introduced OPPO’s proprietary glow design in a striking gold color. The F21 Pro and F21s Pro, launched in 2022, showcased a fibreglass leather design and a micro-lens camera. The OPPO F25 Pro continues this tradition of innovation with its segment-first AI Smart Image Matting, 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras, ultra-slim 7.54mm profile, OPPO’s proprietary glow design, advanced 64MP triple-camera system, and IP65 rating. The device is available at mainline retail outlets, Amazon, Flipkart, and the OPPO e-store at INR 23,999.