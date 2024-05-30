DiFacto raises Rs 40 Cr Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital

India, 30 May: DiFACTO Robotics and Automation Private Limited, a leading robot automation solutions provider, has secured ₹40 Cr from Stakeboat Capital in its Series A round. Stakeboat Capital’s strategic investment is grounded in DiFACTO’s innovative approach, strong customer references, impeccable track record, and robust commitment towards driving growth in India’s robotic automation sector.

The company plans to chart a stronger growth path with the fresh capital infusion, as expressed by Ajay Gopalswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DiFACTO: “We are thrilled to welcome Stakeboat Capital as our key shareholder. This capital will be used to fuel our growth, strengthen our market position, and stand true to our commitment towards innovation. India’s automotive industry is one of the many areas that leverage robotic automation. It is expected to experience a CAGR of 12.7%, reaching $512 billion by 2026. It is also poised to contribute 12% of our nation’s GDP. With our established market dominance and track record, we see a strong growth trajectory here. We are grateful for Stakeboat’s trust in our vision as we pursue growth, fuelled by our strong market position and the trust of our expanding customer base.”

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Bengaluru, DiFACTO serves as a pioneer in industrial robotics-based solutions and is recognised among the top 5 robot companies in the industry. With three factories in Bengaluru and branches in Pune and Gurgaon, the company operates globally, including a wholly-owned subsidiary in Troy, Michigan, USA. At present, the company operates across four key segments: welding systems, material handling systems, foundry and machine tending systems, and fluid dispensing systems.

Echoing the founder’s sentiment, Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner of Stakeboat Capital, said, “We are eagerly looking forward to working with DiFACTO. India’s manufacturing sector is rapidly embracing automation and cutting-edge technologies. DiFACTO’s innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly align with Stakeboat Capital’s vision for driving growth and transformation in the robotic automation space. We are elated about the synergies and opportunities this collaboration presents as we embark on this transformative journey together.”

With a vast sectoral experience, DiFACTO has delivered over 1000 projects for 300 customers across 15 countries. Their expertise in meticulous designs and seamless execution has benefitted various industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, construction machinery, food and pharma, foundries, energy industries, metal industries, electronics, and home appliances. DiFACTO is led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Gopalswamy, who has over three decades of experience in the industrial robotics and automation industry. Having worked with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Inteltek Automation, ABB Robotics, and Fanuc India, Ajay Gopalswamy is an active contributor in driving automation and robotics both across academia and industry. The company is also co-helmed by Mr Yogesh Kumar (Co-founder and COO) and Mr Anil Kumar Satapathy, (Co-founder and CTO), whose vast automation knowledge and experience provide crucial leadership to drive DiFacto’s vision of being a global, innovative automation systems provider.