The mall features new and renowned brands like Lacoste, Onitsuka Tiger, Nykaa Luxe, Guess, Gant, Westside, Croma, lifestyle, Homecentre, Pantaloons, Timezone, PVR, and many more. It will serve the catchment areas of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Saharanpur, and Roorkee, making it a key commercial hub in the region.
The mall prioritizes environmental preservation with Green Buildings and LEED certifications, utilizing sustainable practices that harmonize with the city’s rich tapestry of nature, culture, and eco-tourism. In addition, it will promote local artists through art installations, traditional performances, and festival celebrations, keeping Uttarakhand’s rich heritage intact.
Excited about the launch, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed, “The Mall of Dehradun embodies our vision of creating a world-class retail and entertainment destination for the people of Uttarakhand. We are thrilled to unveil this ultimate retail destination and offer an exceptional mix of renowned brands. We look forward to welcoming visitors and offering them an unmatched experience in the heart of Uttarakhand.”