The renownedunveils the launch of the Mall of Dehradun, Uttarakhand’sand most prominent. Located in the scenic beauty of Dehradun City, the mall is conveniently positioned on the Haridwar highway and will open its door to visitors on June 1st, 2024. It leaves no stone unturned to bring visitors an unparalleled, dining, andexperience under one roof.

The mall features new and renowned brands like Lacoste, Onitsuka Tiger, Nykaa Luxe, Guess, Gant, Westside, Croma, lifestyle, Homecentre, Pantaloons, Timezone, PVR, and many more. It will serve the catchment areas of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Saharanpur, and Roorkee, making it a key commercial hub in the region.

The mall prioritizes environmental preservation with Green Buildings and LEED certifications, utilizing sustainable practices that harmonize with the city’s rich tapestry of nature, culture, and eco-tourism. In addition, it will promote local artists through art installations, traditional performances, and festival celebrations, keeping Uttarakhand’s rich heritage intact.