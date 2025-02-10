Phenom Acquires EDGE to Enhance AI-Driven Resource Planning Solutions for Global Capability Centers

Hyderabad, February 10, 2025 — Phenom, an AI company specializing in HR, today announced it acquired EDGE, a leading resource management and talent mobility platform. The acquisition of the Bengaluru-based company strengthens Phenom’s workforce intelligence solutions for the professional services industry and global capability centers (GCC).

The sixth acquisition and addition to the Intelligent Talent Experience platform portfolio marks a significant step in Phenom’s purpose to help a billion people find the right work. This acquisition demonstrates the company’s expansion in the India market with its rapidly growing enterprise sector and rising demand for technology adoption in HR functions.

Phenom aims to double its workforce within the next two years across its existing offices in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bengaluru, with plans to add more locations across the country.

The EDGE acquisition adds advanced resource planning capabilities to the Phenom platform, market tested by some of the world’s leading professional services organizations and GCCs. This further strengthens the ability for Phenom to deliver solutions suited to different industries’ talent needs, helping companies execute strategic workforce planning at scale.

EDGE ontologies have been refined through thousands of interactions with employees, managers and HR to deliver highly contextual recommendations for the GCC market. This, coupled with their unique automation framework, has helped companies achieve:

● 16-day reduction in internal fulfillment cycle time

● 21% increase in the number of demands fulfilled internally

● 36% increase in supply visibility

● 28x increase in the number of contractors replaced by existing staff