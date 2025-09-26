Pioneer Power Receives e-Boost Order from the City of Long Beach, California

FORT LEE, N.J., September 26, 2025 — Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced it has received a new order from the City of Long Beach, California for an e-Boost® mobile EV charging system through its reseller partner AssetWorks. AssetWorks is a leading supplier of fleet management software, automated fueling systems and EV charge management software and has been a reseller partner in the municipal and transit markets for Pioneer for multiple projects.

Pioneer eMobility will equip the City of Long Beach with a 250kW e-Boost Mobile ‘Stretch,’ which is expected to provide flexible, high-capacity EV charging for its Battle Motors EV sanitation trucks and also for the medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles in its public works fleet. We expect that the e-Boost Mobile ‘Stretch’ solution will allow the City of Long Beach to accelerate its fleet electrification and expand its EV fleet while mitigating potential delays and costs associated with permanent grid infrastructure upgrades.

The City of Long Beach’s latest investment in e-Boost mobile EV charging technology is a testament to its forward-thinking approach to sustainability and community development. The order is yet another version of e-Boost Mobile Max tagged as the ‘Stretch’ that combines ChargePoint chargers and power modules on skids to assimilate the feel of permanent EV charging but delivered at the pace of mobile EV charging.

Eric Winterset, Fleet Services Manager for City of Long Beach, commented, “This strategic investment in e-Boost highlights our dedication to building a sustainable fleet that not only reduces our environmental footprint but also enhances mobility and quality of life for our residents. We are excited about the impact the e-Boost technology will have on our efforts to accelerate fleet electrification, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to leverage this innovative solution. Most importantly, it aligns with our vision of sustainability and mobility for all.”

Nathan Mazurek, CEO of Pioneer, said, “This order underscores the growing opportunities for scalable charging solutions beyond traditional fleet use cases and highlights the versatility of e-Boost to serve not only transit and public safety vehicles, but also the demanding needs of sanitation and public works fleets. Designed to deliver scalable and sustainable power, e-Boost provides a cost-effective and flexible way to expand EV charging capacity. As demand for reliable, off-grid solutions continues to surge, we are establishing e-Boost as the go-to choice for powering critical infrastructure and electric vehicles.”