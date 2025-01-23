Piramal Pharma ropes in Yami Gautam as its brand ambassador for Brand Little’s

Mumbai, January 23, 2025: Piramal Pharma Limited’s India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) today announced the launch of its new campaign, #SwitchToSofter, for its flagship baby care brand, Little’s®. The campaign features actress Yami Gautam as the brand’s new ambassador and introduces Little’s Fluffy Soft Diaper Pants—crafted with superior imported materials to ensure 12-hour absorption, an anti-rash formula, and a wetness indicator for all-round protection and enhanced softness for babies.

Young mothers often turn to family, friends, and their social circles instead of actually conducting proper research themselves, when selecting baby products. Brand Little’s aims to break this trend by convincing mothers to make an informed choice by trying the brand which promises to give smoother and softer diapers, which can be felt tangibly. The brand strongly conveys this message through a #SwitchToSofter campaign with their new brand ambassador Yami Gautam. To further assure the consumers on product quality, the brand is offering a money back guarantee if the consumer is not happy with the product, thus building more confidence.

Sai Ramana Ponugoti, CEO, Piramal Consumer Healthcare said, “With the rise of urbanization, greater exposure to global trends, and growing awareness about child health and hygiene, the expectations of new mothers in India have increased significantly for baby care products. Today, new mothers demand a diaper that guarantees not only absorption but also gentle softness to protect delicate baby skin. Little’s Fluffy Soft Diaper Pants have been thoughtfully designed to meet these needs with comfort, protection, and innovation.” Speaking on this association with Little’s, Yami Gautam said, “As a new mother, I am incredibly happy to partner with Little’s, a brand that truly understands the needs of both babies and mothers. Motherhood is a beautiful yet challenging journey, and having Little’s by my side makes it easier. The launch of Little’s Fluffy Soft Diaper Pants exemplifies their commitment to ultimate comfort, enriching the softness experience for babies. This focus on comfort helps keep my baby relaxed, allowing me to enjoy motherhood with less stress.”

Little’s, founded in the 1980s, has built a strong legacy as a trusted name in baby care. Over the past three decades, it has become one of India’s most beloved brands for baby products, gaining the confidence of Indian mothers. The brand offers a comprehensive range of products catering to babies from birth to 2 years of age, addressing their diverse needs at different life stages. Its product portfolio includes diapers, wipes, feeding, toys & baby personal care, all of which are widely used and recommended by parents. Little’s has earned a reputation for providing reliable and high-quality products to support babies’ well-being and growth.