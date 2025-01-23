Jacobi Group Unveils Carbonizer Technology, Setting New Standards in Sustainable Manufacturing

Chennai 23rd January 2025: The Jacobi Group of Companies, a globally recognized leader in the manufacturing and supply of activated carbon and related services, today unveiled its revolutionary Carbonization technology with a machine named Carbonizer. This state-of the-art equipment was inaugurated by Mr. Christian Kamill, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden, India in the presence of Mr. Remko Goudappel CEO of Jacobi Groups who were Hosted by Mr. Antony Thomas, Managing Director of Jacobi Carbons India Operations. Marking this momentous occasion was also a notable CSR project flagged off by Mr. Remko and Mr. Christian Kamill wherein a government- collaborated ration shop was opened to provide essential goods to underserved communities further reinforcing Jacobi’s mission of working and growing with the community.

This innovation in carbonization significantly reduces environmental impact while boosting energy efficiency. By utilizing renewable coconut shells, the Carbonizer produces high-quality charcoal with a substantially reduced carbon footprint. The technology captures and repurposes volatile gases released during the carbonization process to generate clean energy, which powers Jacobi’s manufacturing facilities. This reduces reliance on external energy sources and reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability and the promoting a circular economy. This technology would benefit the Indian charcoal suppliers to help produce charcoal in an environment friendly manner.

“Our Carbonizer technology represents a significant leap forward in sustainable manufacturing,” said Remko Goudappel, Global CEO of the Jacobi Group of Companies. “It not only redefines how charcoal is produced but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, in close cooperation with our partners. At Jacobi, we believe that creating a better world starts with rethinking our processes and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the activated carbon industry.”

Designed to process renewable 2700 MT of coconut shells as an input, the Carbonizer transforms it into 970 MT of Charcoal as an output with minimal emissions and maximum energy recovery. During the process of carbonization, the coconut shell will undergo into charring or pyrolysis process to convert as a charcoal. The coconut shells need to be subjected to very high temperatures for several hours to break down into charcoal. During this process biogas will be eliminated, and it is used as a fuel for carbonizer process (Cycle process). An excess heat energy from the incinerator helps to produce steam generation using boiler, which enabling the generation of 400KWH of clean electricity

using steam turbine to power Jacobi’s production facilities and reduce dependence on external energy sources. To understand the process better one may consider this as a scenario wherein processing 90000 kg of input material would result in 9600 units of electricity generated over a period of 24 hours, and coconut shell charcoal producers adopting this technology can achieve energy savings of 85-90% and operational cost reduction of 80% annually.

The Carbonizer technology which underscores Jacobi’s dedication to innovation and environmental sustainability. This technology not only minimizes greenhouse gas emissions but also transforms energy recovery into a key feature of the production process. The captured energy is converted into electricity, which powers not just the Carbonizer itself but also the entire activated carbon production facility. By pioneering this eco-conscious approach, Jacobi solidifies its leadership in sustainable practices within the activated carbon industry. The Carbonizer technology aligns perfectly with corporate Environmental and Social Responsibility (ESR) goals, offering benefits such as lower carbon emissions, use of renewable resources, and reduced energy costs. This transformative technology is ideal for industries such as energy, manufacturing, agriculture, ensuring versatile applications across diverse operational frameworks.