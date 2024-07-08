PNGS Unveils Exclusive ‘Men of Platinum’ Collection: Redefining Men’s Fashion

Pune, July 08th 2024: P N Gadgil and Sons (PNGS), one of India’s most esteemed jewellery brands, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever exclusive men’s collection, ‘Men of Platinum.’ Catering to the modern, fashion-forward man, this high-end collection features unique platinum designs with intricate embellishments, including bracelets, chains, and Kada. The collection is priced from 1 lakh upwards, reaching up to 3 lakhs, making it a premium addition to any gentleman’s wardrobe.

Platinum, known for its rarity and timeless elegance, is quickly becoming a staple in men’s fashion. The PNGS’s ‘Men of Platinum’ collection embraces this trend, offering stylish and sophisticated pieces tailored for the uber-men who appreciate luxury and exclusivity.

Speaking about this, Aditya Modak, CFO & COO of PNGS, said, “With ‘Men of Platinum,’ we are redefining men’s fashion. This collection is not just about jewellery; it’s about making a statement of elegance, strength, and sophistication. We believe every man deserves to feel exceptional, and our platinum pieces are designed to do just that.”

PNGS is dedicated to empowering its customers with cutting-edge CRM solutions and innovative technologies like the Karatmeter, ensuring transparency and trust in every purchase. These advancements underscore PNGS’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, reinforcing its position as a leader in the jewellery industry and giving customers the confidence that they are making a quality investment.

In 2023, PNGS achieved a commendable turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, driven by its expansive retail operations and robust bullion business. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, the brand is excited to anticipate a 12% increase in revenue, fuelled by its ongoing expansion and growing online presence. This success and future growth are a testament to PNGS’s commitment to excellence and innovation, giving customers reason to be optimistic and excited about the brand’s future.

The ‘Men of Platinum’ collection is now available at all PNGS retail outlets and online stores.