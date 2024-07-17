Postcard Travel Club Introduces an Interests-Based Search Engine for Conscious Travelers

17th July 2024 Delhi, India With a mission to simplify how travelers discover boutique properties and immersive experiences, Postcard Travel Club launched its unique interests-based search engine on May 1, 2024. A feature for conscious travelers, it supports value-aligned individuals and in three simple steps connects them with a global community of boutique properties committed to advancing responsible travel. This ensures that travelers save time, stay inspired while researching, build direct connections, and focus on immersive experiences hassle-free.

“Postcard Travel Club is changing the way conscious travelers discover and book their next mindful adventure,” says Amit Jaipuria, Founder and CEO. “Our new interest-based search engine empowers conscious travelers to effortlessly find boutique properties and immersive experiences tailored to their unique interests and values. By seamlessly connecting travelers to curated, value-aligned offerings, we’re positioning Postcard Search as a search engine for mindful travel and inspiration. Our mission is to make mindful travel more accessible and rewarding than ever before.”

Within the platform, Postcard Travel Club’s innovative digital postcards showcase experiences and properties in a new and easy-to-read short-form media format. Each digital postcard includes one or two interest tags, streamlining the search process by matching the experiences to traveler interests. These postcards can be collected and referenced easily, offering a more efficient and personalized way to plan travel than traditional search engines that need users to sift through SEO-driven articles.