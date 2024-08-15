Powers Insurance & Risk Management Promotes Rachel Winkelmann

Winkelmann to serve as primary liaison between the growing company and its carrier underwriters.

(St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 15, 2024) Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, recently promoted Rachel Winkelmann to Commercial Lines Account Executive and Trainer. Her responsibilities include client management and retention, as well as securing and renewing policies with insurance carriers. As Powers’ new Trainer, Winkelmann will handle training and onboarding for new Commercial Lines team members, ensuring the proper usage of the company’s proprietary systems and technologies.

Prior to her promotion, Winkelmann worked as a Commercial Lines Account Manager at Powers for five years. Her previous experience includes working as a claims professional at a local insurance company. Winkelmann holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

“Rachel possesses incredible communication and management skills, which enable her to create the most effective customer experience possible,” said Powers Insurance and Risk Management President JD Powers. “She is going to play an integral role in helping me personally manage my clients and their specific needs. I look forward to all that she will accomplish in this new role.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a cohesive family of over 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois that generates more than $600 million in written premium. VIAA is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com.