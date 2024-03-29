New Delhi, 29th March 2024 – Prachi Kaushik, Founder and Director of Vyomini Social Enterprise, has been honoured with the esteemed ‘Social Women Entrepreneur Award’ at Business World Women’s Entrepreneur and Intrapreneurs Summit and Awards 2024 (WEISA), or her outstanding contributions in promoting rural entrepreneurs and local manufacturing of sanitation and menstrual hygiene products. She has also been a pioneer in spreading awareness of Menstrual Healthcare Management.

As a dedicated social entrepreneur, Prachi has devoted herself to breaking barriers and ensuring access to menstrual health and hygiene resources, particularly in underserved and remote communities. Through her organisation, Vyomini, she organises workshops focused on menstrual health and hygiene, alongside initiatives aimed at providing independent employment opportunities for women in need. To date, her efforts have positively impacted the lives of over 20 lakh women, offering both education and sustainable livelihoods.

In response to receiving the award, Prachi expressed gratitude, stating, “This recognition is a reflection of our collective success. I am deeply honoured and humbled to accept this award, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported me on this journey. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the communities we serve.” She emphasised that this accolade represents one of many milestones in Vyomini’s ongoing mission to serve as a vital support system for communities and households.

Prachi further highlighted Vyomini’s commitment to empowering women by enabling them to manufacture menstrual pads, thus becoming self-sufficient and building a cadre of women entrepreneurs. Previously honoured by the Women Transform India by NitiAyog, Vyomini continues to promote rural entrepreneurship and provides awareness on menstrual education and hygiene.

Additionally, Vyomini conducts workshops in multinational corporations to impart menstrual knowledge, contributing to breaking taboos and fostering inclusivity. Thanks to these efforts, over 10,000 women have been empowered to create their own livelihoods, furthering the mission of Vyomini in transforming communities and promoting women’s entrepreneurship.