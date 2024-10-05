Practo Strengthens Board with Appointment of TVG Krishnamurthy and Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla

Bengaluru, India, 05th October 2024: Practo, India’s largest and most trusted platform for health services, has appointed two new directors to its board: TVG Krishnamurthy and Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla. These strategic additions come as the company continues to scale its business and deepens its commitment to leveraging AI for improved health outcomes.

Founded 16 years ago, Practo has been a pioneer in the Indian healthcare industry. The company has set benchmarks, from developing cutting-edge software solutions for healthcare facilities and building the digital presence of doctors to launching telemedicine well before the pandemic and now advancing AI-driven initiatives to assist doctors. To improve healthcare quality and outcomes, Practo has also started auditing healthcare centers, and so far, it has reviewed over 2,000 healthcare establishments, with 500 meeting its high standards.

TVG Krishnamurthy brings over 40 years of board-level experience, having served in both multinational corporations and domestic enterprises. A mentor to entrepreneurs in India and the US, particularly in early-stage technology ventures, he is deeply involved in philanthropic activities focused on women’s empowerment and children’s education. TVG holds a degree from IIT Madras and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

“Having witnessed Practo’s impact on healthcare innovation and its commitment to excellence, I’m elated to join this journey. I look forward to collaborating with the board and management team to drive continued value creation and uphold the highest standards of corporate governance,” says TVG Krishnamurthy

“Our purpose is to improve health outcomes by leveraging data and computer science to make healthcare more predictive, personalized, and accessible. The diversity of expertise on our board brings a unique blend of insights from technology, corporate, healthcare, and public service, all of which will be instrumental in driving innovation and growth. This collective experience will empower us to create a robust, data-driven healthcare system that truly benefits patients and providers alike.” says, Shashank ND, Co-Founder and CEO, Practo.

Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Practo’s former Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, has a distinguished 35-year career in healthcare administration, marked by his CEO & entrepreneurial journey in the Medica Synergie. He has been pivotal in planning, establishing, and managing hospitals across India, including prominent institutions such as Narayana Hrudayalaya, Apollo Hospitals Ahmedabad, and the Medica Group of Hospitals. Dr. Kuruvilla also served as CEO of SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai, and is a founding board member of MGM Healthcare. As the founder trustee of the Yeshaswini Health Insurance scheme and an operating partner with Multiples Private Equity, he brings extensive expertise. His vast experience in hospital management and healthcare innovation will be instrumental in advancing Practo’s mission of enhancing patient outcomes through innovation and technology.

“Practo has always been ahead of its time, setting new standards in the industry. It’s inspiring to see young leaders like Shashank, Abhinav and Siddhartha, and their teams driving innovation in an industry so crucial to our nation’s development. The market opportunity before us is vast, and I am excited to see how we will capitalize on it to drive further growth and innovation.” says Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla.

These new appointments mark a significant step forward for Practo as it gears up for the next phase of growth, reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services to crores of patients.