Premium Transmission Unleashes New Products in Power Transmission – Srijan 3.0

Bangalore, 04th November 2023: Premium, a leading name in the power transmission industry, is set to launch two groundbreaking products: PTXL Fluid Coupling and XE Geared Motor under the Xccelrator brand.
Established in 1961, Premium has continuously evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of industries. This launch reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
“We believe these products will redefine industry standards, offering our customers solutions that go beyond their expectations,” commented Mr. Neeraj Bisaria, MD & President of Premium Transmission.
