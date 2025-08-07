President Marcos Jr. Champions Stronger India Ties at 2025 Business Forum

President Marcos Jr. champions strategic ties with India at Philippines–India Business Forum 2025, unveils vision for future-ready partnership

BENGALURU, 07 August 2025: In a strong affirmation of the growing strategic and economic partnership between the Philippines and India, HE Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines today welcomed deeper collaboration with Indian industry across key sectors such as advanced electronics, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital innovation, and infrastructure among others during the ‘Philippines-India Business Forum 2025’. The forum, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippines in collaboration with FICCI (as National Chamber) brought together top government officials, business leaders, and trade representatives from both nations. The forum marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral commercial relations.

President HE Mr Marcos further stated that with the Philippines undertaking major structural reforms to improve ease of doing business—such as the CREATE MORE Act, Green Lanes for priority investments, and workforce-aligned education—the country signals its readiness as a reliable partner for capital, technology, and talent. Both nations, sharing complementary strengths and a common vision for sustainable growth, are poised to unlock the full potential of this partnership through joint ventures, innovation, and a forthcoming Preferential Trade Agreement, he added.

“India and the Philippines are natural partners—bound by shared values, complementary strengths, and a common vision for inclusive and sustainable development. We are undertaking bold reforms to ensure the Philippines is a globally competitive, future-ready destination for investment. I invite Indian businesses to see the Philippines not just as a market, but as a strategic partner in shaping the industries of tomorrow—be it in semiconductors, clean energy, digital solutions, or healthcare. Together, we can build a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future for our peoples and the region,” said President HE Mr Marcos Hon Ms Cristina Roque, Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippines said that today’s forum reaffirms the deepening economic ties between the Philippines and India. With bilateral trade reaching a historic high and strong interest from Indian firms, we are entering a new era of strategic collaboration. The Philippines offers a dynamic, innovation-driven environment underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals, a young and skilled workforce, and a clear vision for industrial transformation. She further added, “Indian companies are well-positioned to tap into high-potential sectors such as electronics, digital services, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing. We welcome Indian investors to be part of our growth story as we transform shared aspirations into real opportunities—creating jobs, driving innovation, and building resilient industries for the future,” she added. Mr Vijay Sankar, Vice President, FICCI & Chairman, The Sanmar Group, said, “President Marcos Jr.’s visit marks a pivotal moment in the deepening of India-Philippines relations. His visionary leadership, coupled with the Philippines’ robust economic outlook and openness to investment, presents significant opportunities for collaboration. As two of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, our complementary strengths—in technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and services—form a strong foundation for a future-ready partnership. FICCI is committed to facilitating high-impact collaborations, including a joint working group on trade and investment.”

Before the President’s address, leading Indian industry leaders from Infosys BPM, TCS Philippines, and iSON Tower Ltd. shared their future plans, signalling strong private-sector engagement on both sides.

Mr Mahesh Mirpuri, President, FICCI Philippines emphasised that Under President Marcos’s visionary leadership, the Philippines has emerged as a beacon for foreign investment—driven by clear policy, digital transformation, and a truly welcoming business environment. “With India’s strengths in technology and scale, and the Philippines’ talent, agility, and creativity, our two nations are natural partners in innovation. I urge Indian businesses to explore the Philippines—not just as an ASEAN gateway, but as a dynamic, responsive, and rewarding market ready for long-term collaboration,” he added. Mr Ruben Pascual, Secretary General, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “The Philippines is on the brink of transformative growth, and India stands ready to partner in this journey. By aligning strengths in semiconductors, EVs, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, and innovation, we can unlock high-impact collaborations. A clear roadmap and high-level working groups will be key to turning shared ambition into tangible outcomes for both nations.”

Mr Siddhartha Agarwal, Chairman, FICCI Karnataka State Council & President, Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd also addressed the forum highlighting the promising opportunities for Indo-Philippine collaboration in innovation, digital transformation, and green industries.

The forum, with over 150 attendees, also witnessed the presentation of strategic business agreements, reinforcing commitments to long-term collaboration in technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic zone development.