Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Polytechnic Students Launch AI-Powered Recruitment Platform for Freshers and PwBD

Mumbai, India 07th August 2025: Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Polytechnic (VESP), Chembur, proudly announces the successful launch of a fully automated, around 300-line algorithm for a recruitment consulting website developed by its second-year Diploma Engineering students. Designed to streamline the hiring process for fresh graduates and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), the platform provides a unique, automated, and inclusive solution for both job seekers and employers.

Built under an industry-guided project, the platform automates job applications for candidates and delivers curated profiles to startups and small businesses all powered by a secure dual-server architecture. This innovative tool eliminates manual job searches for candidates and simplifies talent acquisition for companies. The initiative was led by students Vasa Mahira Jignesh, Thakur Swanandi Arun, Gaikwad Gaurav Santosh, and Thakur Nishit Sanjay, with mentorship from VESP alumnus Mr. Dinesh Sehgal. Their solution reflects a deep commitment to technology-driven social impact and inclusive employment practices.

This initiative is a shining example of how education, when paired with purpose, can lead to meaningful innovation. Our students have not only showcased their work but also their empathy and drive to make a social impact. We are immensely proud of their achievement and remain committed to nurturing such changemakers of tomorrow.” said Vikrant Joshi, Principal, VESP.

Registrations are now open. Freshers and PwBD candidates can create profiles and access relevant job opportunities, while startups and small companies can post openings and connect with a pre-screened talent pool, all at no cost. This project underscores VESP’s commitment to innovation, inclusion, and community impact, demonstrating the transformative potential of student-led initiatives in today’s evolving job market.