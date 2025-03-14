Primus Partners Champion Green Growth for MSMEs at C Summit and Awards 2025

New Delhi, March 14th, 2025- India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are key drivers of economic growth, but their shift toward sustainability remains a challenge. Addressing this, the inaugural edition of the C³ Summit & Awards, organized in partnership with Primus Partners and supported by the Ministry of MSME, brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Unlike conventional summits, this two-day event focused on enabling MSMEs to tackle climate challenges through a structured approach.

Centered around the theme ‘Empowering MSMEs for a Sustainable Future’, the two-day event highlighted the need to align Climate, Circularity, and Community for a greener MSME sector.

The event was graced by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, who highlighted the crucial role of MSMEs in building a Viksit Bharat and highlighted their significant contribution to GDP and exports.

He said, “MSMEs are the cornerstone of a Viksit Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of MSME has been strengthened to drive growth. MSMEs contribute 30.1% to the GDP and 45.73% of exports, supported by initiatives like the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and others, which empower women, enhance skills, and create jobs. We are confident that Bharat will rise to the 3rd position globally by 2027, and MSMEs will be key to this remarkable progress.”

In their address to the attendees, Mercy Epao, and Ateesh Kr. Singh, Joint Secretaries from the Ministry of MSME, emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to sustainable development, energy transition.

A report titled, ‘Financing the Future: Bridging India’s $11 Trillion Annual Green Capital Gap’ was also unveiled in the august presence of Sameer Jain, MD (Sustainability & ESG) of Primus Partners, Pooja Lahri, Vice President at Primus Partners, Meenakshie Mehta, Outlook Publisher & Director, M Ramakrishnan, MD (Agriculture), Primus Partners and Neeraj Thakur, Editor, Outlook Business.

The C3 Summit and Awards also saw the launch of Vishwa Carbon, an end-to-end decarbonization platform, in collaboration with Primus Partners. With a global presence across five countries and representing Bharat Carbon in India, the platform is primarily focused on supporting MSMEs in their net-zero journey.

Emphasizing the critical role of technology, policy, and financing in India’s sustainability journey, Sameer Jain, MD of Primus Partners, said, “As India progresses towards its ambitious Panchamrit goals, the intersection of AI, renewable energy, and MSMEs will shape the future of sustainability. With MSMEs contributing 30% to India’s GDP and leveraging AI for innovation, growing data consumption will inevitably increase energy demand, making it crucial to integrate sustainable energy solutions and technological advancements to meet these evolving needs.” Talking about the policy intervention, Pradeep Tharakan, Director, Energy Transition, ADB said, “As the world’s third-largest energy market, India needs long-term plans like the 2070 net-zero goal, backed by government programs, incentives, and regulations to shift from a fuel-based to a material-based economy. A fully integrated grid supports this transition, but efforts must scale up 5-6 times consistently. With new technologies emerging, MSMEs need better access. Policy interventions are also vital. India must focus on three priorities—securing diverse, affordable financing; expanding into regions like the Northeast; and developing a skilled, digitally equipped workforce.”

The discussions highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in decarbonizing sectors where they form a vital part of the supply chain, with a strong emphasis on climate finance and easing access to sustainable funding. Experts explored policy interventions, financing mechanisms, and technological innovations essential for a smooth green transition.

On scaling India’s computer power, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South at NVIDIA said, “India needs to scale up its compute power consumption from 0.5% to at least 3%, as its current status is far below the global average because of its relatively small compute fabric despite the country’s large population. India must scale up to at least 3% of compute power consumption, but if we continue relying on traditional computing models, it will be an expensive path.” Highlighting the financing gap for MSMEs despite government programs and stressing upon the need for a strong climate transition narrative, Pooja Lahri, Vice President, Primus Partners said, “Despite several government programs, MSMEs continue to face a significant financing gap. To bridge this, we need a strong and clear climate transition narrative that aligns financial support with sustainable growth.”

In a conversation with the Resident Commissioner of Maharashtra and the Commissioner of Industries, Trade, and Commerce of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramakrishnan M, Managing Director of Primus Partners, emphasised the importance of collaboration among all key stakeholders, regardless of the scale of industrial developments within a state. He highlighted that no matter how large or small the industrial activities may be, it is crucial for all involved parties—government bodies, industry leaders, and local communities—to come together with a shared focus on sustainability thereby ensuring that growth is not only economically beneficial but also environmentally responsible and socially inclusive for the long term.

Emphasizing the crucial role of industry collaborations amongst MSMEs, Prashant Girbane, Director General, MCCIA said, “The Ministry of MSME has introduced excellent schemes, but their impact depends on wider reach and effective implementation. We must leverage industry collaboration, much like Germany, to ensure these initiatives drive real growth and transformation across the sector.” Discussing the role of the synergy between central and state governments, Rajiv Chawla, Founder & Chairman, IamSMEofIndia said, “Sustainable profits, opportunities, and simplified compliance are the key factors encouraging MSMEs to adopt a greener, more sustainable path. MSMEs are primarily focused on achieving regulatory compliance, seizing opportunities, and ensuring strong profits and returns on investment (ROIs) while moving toward sustainability. Both central and state governments play a vital role by offering incentives tied to ZED certification, which encourages businesses to follow eco-friendly practices.”

Masterclasses were also conducted, equipping MSMEs with actionable insights to adopt sustainable practices and navigate the path toward a net-zero future. The C³ Summit & Awards concluded with a firechat discussion with Jitendra Kumar a.k.a. Jeetu Bhaiya that inspired MSMEs and leaders to pave the way for sustainability. Industry leaders were honored with awards in their respective fields to recognize their contributions and celebrate their commitment to sustainability and innovation. The event focused on helping MSMEs transition to sustainability, supporting India’s net-zero 2070 goal.