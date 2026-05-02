21 Students to Graduate From Teacher Scholars Academy

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Teacher Scholars Academy is celebrating 21 students graduating this spring with a special reception May 7 at Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall.

The academy was established in fall 2019 to prepare teachers who will continue to grow and develop beyond their degree. Students in the academy are engaged in a supportive, cohort-based learning community throughout their teacher-education program.

The May graduates bring the total graduates from the academy to 133. Of the previous 112 graduates, 92 are currently teaching or pursuing graduate school, and 71 are teaching in schools across Nebraska.

The new graduates of the Teacher Scholars Academy, listed alphabetically by hometown with their academic major, are:

Nebraska

Bellevue:

Evelyn Leones, secondary education (English)

Callaway:

Isabelle Stallbaumer, secondary education (social studies)

Cozad:

Isela Howart, agricultural education

Elkhorn:

Olivia Saitta, inclusive early childhood education

Firth:

Madalyn Stolcpart, elementary education

Gering:

Jaden Shirley, secondary education (social studies)

Grand Island:

Michelle Garcia-Barillas, secondary education (social studies)

Kenzie Zapata, elementary education

Lincoln:

Marisol Barron Perez, secondary education (mathematics)

Jadyn Maddox, secondary education (Spanish)

Lilian Nguyen, secondary education (English)

Maliah Patterson, family and consumer sciences occupational

Jada Rohlmeier, human development and family science

North Bend:

Aleya Bourek, human development and family science

Omaha:

Hope Belcastro, secondary education (English)

Esther Blazauskas, elementary and special education (K-6)

Brenda Perez Lopez, inclusive early childhood education

Tecumseh:

Jenny Castor Cruz, elementary and special education (K-6)

Elsewhere in the U.S.

Fallbrook, California:

Carla Cardenas, elementary education

Overland Park, Kansas:

Cheyenne Fantroy, elementary and special education (K-6)

Virden, Illinois: