CM Prem Singh Tamang Attends Independence Day Pre-Celebration and Football Semifinals at Mamring

New Delhi, Aug14: Chief Minister and MLA Rhenock Constituency, Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, attended the Independence Day Pre-Celebration and Football Semifinals at Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring, today. The tournament is being organised by the Independence Day Celebration Committee, Rhenock Constituency, as part of the celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang extended greetings on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day pre-celebration and highlighted the significance of the occasion. Recalling Sikkim’s journey as the 22nd state of India, he noted the State’s progress over the past five decades across various sectors and expressed gratitude to the people for their continued support and contribution towards Sikkim’s development.

Speaking on Pakyong District, the Chief Minister highlighted the progress achieved since its establishment and outlined various initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and public services. He mentioned key developments including the District Hospital, the new District Administrative Centre building and the Chief Minister’s Model School at Assam Lingzey.

He also outlined proposed initiatives for improving urban amenities, healthcare, tourism infrastructure and road connectivity in the district. Highlighting the Government’s efforts in the health sector, he spoke about assistance being extended to patients requiring support.

The Chief Minister urged elected representatives and public representatives to work in coordination towards making Pakyong a model district, stressing the importance of unity, collective responsibility and a shared vision for development.

The Chief Minister reiterated that, from 2027, the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana would be expanded to cover more than 50,000 beneficiaries. He also informed the gathering about the State-level Tiranga Yatra scheduled to be held on August 14 and appealed the public to participate in the programme as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring, Mrs Radha Sharma, presented the school vision, highlighting the institution’s achievements, initiatives and developmental aspirations, and outlined its future priorities and areas requiring further attention for the continued development of the institution.

A felicitation ceremony was subsequently held, during which the Chief Minister was felicitated by the Rhenock Tourism Development Society along with IDCC 2026, Rhenock Constituency in recognition of his contributions towards the promotion and development of tourism in various parts of the constituency, supporting local livelihoods and community development, and contributing towards economic self-reliance and public welfare.

As part of the ceremony, individuals were felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service, commitment and contributions towards the community, public service and welfare of the society.

The honourees included Commandant, 69 Battalion, SSB, Dhargaon Mamring, Mr Chiranjeev Bhattacharjee; Naik, Rorathang Police Station, Mr Suk Bahadur Tamang and staff Government Secondary School, Amba, Mr Ram Chandra Bastola.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal of the 80th Independence Day Constituency-Level Open Football Tournament 2026 was played between Real Aritar and Rangers-19, with Real Aritar emerging victorious by a score of 3-2.

The final match of the Inter-School Constituency-Level Under-14 Boys Football Tournament was also played between Rorathang Senior Secondary School and PM Shri Dikling Senior Secondary School, with PM Shri Dikling Senior Secondary School securing victory by a score of 4-1.

The programme also featured cultural performances by students of Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring; Government Secondary School, Padamchey; Government Junior High School, Kamarey; and Government Primary School, Titribotey.

Swasti Bachan by Sanskrit Pathsala, Pacheykhani, a Band Display and Tattoo Drill by the 69 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal, Dhargaon, Mamring, followed by a musical performance by Arpana Acharya, finalist of Nepal Idol, was also presented as part of the programme.

Prior to the event, the Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the NCC cadets of Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring.

Also present were Zilla members, Panchayat members, Former MLAs, officials from various departments under the district, local gentry and members of the public.