Rajib Mishra Joins Sayaji Kolhapur as Food & Beverage Manager

Rajib Mishra, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector, has recently joined Sayaji Hotels Pvt. Ltd. in Kolhapur as the Food & Beverage Manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Rajib Mishra to our team at Sayaji Kolhapur. His vast experience and proven leadership in the Food & Beverage industry will be invaluable in enhancing our guest experiences and achieving our business goals,” said Amitabh Sharma, General Manager, Sayaji Kolhapur.

Mishra’s employment history showcases his versatility and expertise in the hospitality industry. Prior to his current role, he held various Food & Beverage Manager positions at renowned hospitality brands such as Mahindra Holidays, Ramada Plaza, Sarovar Hotels, and The Lalit Great Eastern. He has also gained valuable experience as an Assistant Manager at Taj Hotels and KFC India.

Mishra’s abilities in Food & Beverage service management are well-established. He has demonstrated proficiency in areas such as budgeting, monthly forecasting, analyzing department P&L reports, and managing cost parameters. His expertise extends to event and restaurant/bar operations, as well as sales and marketing.

Mishra is known for his excellent interpersonal, communication, and customer relation skills. He has extensive experience in recruiting and training a skilled workforce, ensuring the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction.

Mishra’s professional journey has provided him with diverse exposure and attainments. He has had the privilege of serving as a personal butler for distinguished individuals, including the President of India, Hon. Pratibha Patil, Mr. Ratan N. Tata, Prof. Amartya Sen, Mr. Henry Kissinger, and Mr. Sohel Seth.

In his new role at Sayaji Hotels Pvt. Ltd. in Kolhapur, Mishra will leverage his extensive experience and expertise to drive the Food & Beverage department’s success. His focus will be on optimizing the department’s overall business performance, including revenue, cost, people management, and customer satisfaction.

Mishra’s appointment at Sayaji Kolhapur is a testament to his proven track record and the trust placed in his abilities to lead transformative initiatives in the hospitality sector.

Website: https://sayajihotels.com/