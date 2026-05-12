Odisha’s Literary Heritage Captivates Colombia

Bogotá / New Delhi | 12th May 2026: India’s historic participation as the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the 38th Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBo) 2026 concluded with a remarkable celebration of literature, knowledge traditions, and cultural diplomacy. Among the many dimensions of India’s presence, Odisha’s literary and philosophical heritage emerged as a distinctive voice that drew significant appreciation from audiences across Colombia.

Held from April 21 to May 4, FILBo 2026 brought together writers, publishers, intellectuals, diplomats, and readers from across the world. Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, along with the National Book Trust (NBT) and the Embassy of India in Colombia, India’s participation reflected the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The successful and expansive participation of India at FILBo 2026 was widely seen as a result of the proactive vision and encouragement of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, under whose guidance Indian literature, education, indigenous knowledge systems, and regional languages received strong global representation at the prestigious international platform.

The India Pavilion became one of the major attractions at the fair, showcasing more than 3,000 books, cultural exhibitions, literary discussions, films, and artistic presentations. The initiative highlighted India’s intellectual journey from the Vedas and Nalanda to Gandhi, Tagore, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gopinath Mohanty, and other literary luminaries.

Within this broader national representation, Odisha’s literary identity received special prominence through discussions on Odia classics, translation movements, and India’s multilingual cultural traditions. Noted authors from Odisha Rajesh Kumar Tripathy and Bibhudatta Pramod Mishra represented India as part of the official authors’ delegation to Colombia.

During various sessions at the Bharat Stage and interactive literary forums, Rajesh Kumar Tripathy highlighted the philosophical richness, poetic depth, and global relevance of Odia literature. His deliberations focused on the role of literature in India’s National Education Policy, the importance of preserving linguistic diversity, and the urgent need for translating Indian regional classics into global languages.

Through contextual narration and literary interpretation, Rajesh Kumar Tripathy who authored two books i.e. “Ruha Kahuchi” and “The Dusk Date” spoke on 4 session in the global forum and presented Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi’s immortal humanitarian philosophy in “Mo Jibana Pachhe Narke Padi Thau” and Swabhaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher’s poetic vision in “Biswa Dekha Madhumayare Jibana.”

Rajesh Kumar Tripathy also reflected extensively on Konark and Odisha’s artistic heritage, describing the Sun Temple not merely as a monument but as a living civilizational narrative expressed through sculpture, symbolism, and architectural storytelling. His observations generated keen interest among audiences exploring India’s ancient knowledge systems and aesthetic traditions.

As FILBo 2026 concluded, India returned with strengthened literary and cultural ties with Latin America. For Odisha, however, the event carried a deeper emotional significance. Beyond diplomacy and representation, the participation became a celebration of the idea that literature rooted in local soil can still speak profoundly to the world.