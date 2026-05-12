MUSOC’s Baithak Series Brings Together Tradition, Innovation and Alumni Excellence at Kirori Mal College

The third edition of the Baithak Series, curated by the Music Society (MUSOC) of Kirori Mal College, was held on 27 April 2026 at Ashoka Lawn, presenting an immersive evening of musical expression that seamlessly blended collegiate talent with professional artistry. The concert celebrated the evolving language of Hindustani and Carnatic fusion while honouring the enduring legacy of MUSOC through the homecoming of one of its most celebrated alumni bands.

The evening commenced with the felicitation of the performers by Principal Prof. Dinesh Khattar, acknowledging and encouraging the young musicians and performers.

Opening the concert was Kulfi, MUSOC’s home-grown Hindustani classical fusion band, established in 2024 and already recognised for its distinctive contemporary interpretation of classical Indian music. Drawing deeply from the framework of Hindustani Raags, the ensemble presented a dynamic set that reimagined traditional compositions within a modern fusion context. The band performed its newly released single ‘Morey Mandir’, now available across streaming platforms, along with its annual Indian ensemble composition.

The performance showcased the synergy and versatility of its six-member ensemble: Sambhav Baxi on Hindustani vocals, Joel Reji on bass and Western vocals, Kawangun Singh on tabla, Blaze John on keyboards, Aditya Sarkar on guitar, and Shaurya Gambhir on drums. Together, the group delivered a nuanced and energetic opening that set the tone for the evening.

The highlight of the concert was a powerful performance by Pakshee, marking a deeply sentimental return to the institution where the popular band first came together in 2017. Today recognised nationally as a ‘World Music’ act, Pakshee is known for its sophisticated synthesis of Hindustani and Carnatic traditions with contemporary influences of Jazz, Funk and Pop.

The ensemble featured Tanishque Jarial, whose Hindustani vocal expression formed one half of the band’s distinctive sonic identity, alongside Sreerag, whose Carnatic vocals brought intricate rhythmic depth and precision. Supporting the vocal interplay was a powerful rhythm section comprising Danik Ghosh on bass and Dan Thomas on drums, while Pranay Parti on keyboards and Subhanshu Singh on guitar layered atmospheric textures and harmonic richness into the performance.

KMC’s Ashoka Lawn witnessed a packed audience as listeners journeyed through Pakshee’s celebrated discography, including performances of Ranjhana, Balma, Raah Piya, Kyun and Rosh, alongside standout tracks from the album Fight/Flight such as Vanam, Dhuan and Pinjara. The emotional resonance and musical sophistication of the performance created an unforgettable atmosphere for attendees.

The collaboration of current MUSOC talent with distinguished alumni artists underscored the enduring creative spirit of Kirori Mal College and reaffirmed the Baithak Series as a platform for artistic dialogue, mentorship and musical innovation.

Statements

Prof. Dinesh Khattar, Principal, Kirori Mal College:

“The Baithak Series reflects Kirori Mal College’s commitment to nurturing artistic excellence alongside academic rigor. Such initiatives create meaningful platforms for young talent while preserving and innovating within India’s rich musical traditions. It is heartening to see students and our illustrious alumni engage deeply with culture, creativity and collaborative expression.”

Dr. Shalini Baxi, Convenor, Baithak Series:

“Baithak is envisioned as an intimate space where tradition meets exploration. With Pakshee returning to where it all began, we witnessed rhythm transcend boundaries, bringing together diverse musical idioms in a powerful dialogue. The series continues to celebrate the legacy of MUSOC while providing a platform for the next generation of innovators.”