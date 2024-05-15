15th May 2024, Bangalore, India: Rapyder Cloud Solutions, a leading Indian cloud consulting company and an AWS advanced tier partner, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale its cloud offerings and drive innovation using generative artificial intelligence (AI) specifically tailored for customers in industries like finance, IT, healthcare, and e-commerce. As a part of the SCA, Rapyder is developing generative AI solutions to help customers gain new insights from their data easier and faster.

As a part of this SCA, Rapyder will also establish a full-fledged Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) with AWS. The CCoE will focus on technical capability development and building repeatable solutions that drive customers’ digital transformation. These will include generative AI-powered multi-language voice-based search, chatbots, document summarisation, and medical report follow-ups that make customer service more interactive and effective.

With AWS, Rapyder’s generative AI solutions will be part of a comprehensive suite of services and solutions encompassing migration, modernization, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) using services like Amazon Athena, Amazon Sagemaker JumpStart, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Amazon Bedrock. The company will create a catalogue of use-case-based solutions built in the CCoE that shall be offered to address the specific challenges of enterprise and startup customers across India.

With the SCA in place, Rapyder will accelerate its expansion across India by developing vertical specialisation in financial services, manufacturing and retail. It will more than double its workforce from 280 to 600 by the end of 2025, with the majority of its employees trained and certified in focused AWS’s data analytics, AI/ML and generative AI technologies. In addition, to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation, Rapyder is strengthening its professional and managed services as well as its CCoE through extensive hiring and training through the adoption of AWS digital skills training programs.