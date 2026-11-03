Rasa Light Je: Spritzer Sparkling Invites Malaysians to Go Light on Themselves with a Positive Approach to Everyday Wellbeing

A new campaign encourages Malaysians to go easy on themselves and embrace the belief that being good to yourself can be easy and joyful

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 03 – In a world where everyone is trying to do more, be more, and keep up with hectic schedules and responsibilities, Spritzer Sparkling is encouraging Malaysians to take a step back and embrace a simple idea: go easy on yourself. With the launch of its new ‘Rasa Light Je’ (Go Light on Yourself) campaign, Spritzer Sparkling is shining a spotlight on a more balanced and positive, yet realistic approach to wellbeing.

Between busy workdays, family commitments, and endless to-do lists, life can feel demanding, with many Malaysians feeling the pressure to constantly keep up and improve themselves. Yet, while the desire to make healthier choices remains strong, wellbeing can often feel overwhelming, complicated, and difficult to sustain.

Through the Go Light on Yourself campaign, Spritzer Sparkling challenges that mindset by celebrating the power of simple daily actions, recognising that lasting habits are often built through realistic decisions that fit naturally into the rhythm of routine life without any added pressure, guilt or complexity. At the heart of the campaign is a simple reminder to Malaysians that being good to themselves can be practical, sustainable and joyful.

Shiao Chan, Head of Marketing at Spritzer said, “Life can get heavy sometimes, especially when we are already juggling day-to-day demands with the added pressure of trying to do everything perfectly, while striving to become better versions of ourselves. With Go Light on Yourself, we wanted to offer people a reminder that wellbeing doesn’t have to feel like another item on the to-do list. All it takes is a small choice or a moment for us to feel lighter, happier and more positive about the day ahead.”

Small Moments, Lasting Impact

Spritzer Sparkling is designed to naturally complement day-to-day life and make those moments a little lighter. Made with Carbonated Natural Mineral Water, containing 0% sugar and 0% sweetener, and comes in of flavours such as the Classic, Lemon, and Sea salt & Citron, Spritzer Sparkling is a naturally lighter and refreshing beverage companion that fits effortlessly into modern lifestyles.

As part of the campaign, Malaysians are invited to explore the Go Light on Yourself microsite, where they can discover a series of nine short videos inspired by relatable, everyday situations. From moments of stress and self-doubt to opportunities for self-care, each video offers a light-hearted perspective on navigating real-life situations with greater self-compassion and positivity.

Between errands, meetings and everything else, Spritzer ambassador Aedy Ashraf takes a breather with a bottle of Spritzer Sparkling.