AVer’s AI-Powered Solutions for Healthcare and Pro AV Win at the Taiwan Excellence Awards 2027

Taipei, Taiwan – Nov 3: AVer Informatio`n Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, proudly announces that two AVer submissions were recognized at the Taiwan Excellence Awards 2027. The winning entries are the Medical Grade PTZ Camera MD331UI and the AI Video + Voice Tracking Solution, comprising the TR322 and MT500. Spanning healthcare and professional AV, these solutions reflect AVer’s ongoing focus on AI-driven design for seamless telehealth, hybrid learning, and hybrid events.

“We are honored to receive the Taiwan Excellence Award once again,” says David Kuo, President of AVer. “We believe meaningful innovation starts with understanding what users need for an optimized user experience. Whether caregivers are monitoring patients remotely or presenters are speaking to in-person and online audiences, our AI audio-video solutions fit naturally into their workflow, so they can focus on what matters. This recognition reflects the strength of AVer’s design and engineering in Taiwan, and we will continue to bring Taiwan’s innovation and technological excellence to the global stage.”

The MD331UI is an IR-enabled medical-grade PTZ camera built to optimize virtual rounding and patient care. Its AI features include patient fall and bed-exit detection, facial and eye tracking, and mosaic privacy masking, while AI noise suppression ensures clear 2-way communication between doctor and patient, even in complex medical environments.

The AI Video + Voice Tracking Solution pairs the TR322 dual lens auto tracking camera with the MT500 to deliver automated, professional grade video for lecture halls, multipurpose rooms, and training facilities, purpose-built for divisible and combined room setups.

The Taiwan Excellence Award, widely known as the “Oscars of Taiwan Industries,” received thousands of product entries this year. Over the course of three months, more than a hundred international industry experts carried out rigorous evaluations, assessing each product’s R&D, Design, Quality, and Marketing to identify outstanding Taiwan-made products with innovative value and global competitiveness. AVer’s success with two winning entries reflects its long-term commitment to pioneering research and development and to driving industry growth through creativity.