RAKEZ showcases F&B investment opportunities at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 03: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing its thriving food and beverage (F&B) ecosystem and comprehensive business solutions for manufacturers, suppliers and investors looking to establish or expand their operations in the UAE and wider regional markets.

Bringing together leading manufacturers, industry experts and investors from around the world, the exhibition provides RAKEZ with a strategic platform to highlight Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive advantages as a destination for F&B businesses. Throughout the event, RAKEZ representatives are engaging with international investors and industry stakeholders, exploring potential investment opportunities and presenting the economic zone’s tailored business solutions, including cost-effective company set-up, flexible licensing options, industrial facilities and integrated support services.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The F&B industry continues to offer significant opportunities for investment and industrial growth, driven by increasing demand, innovation and a growing focus on local production and food security. Gulfood Manufacturing provides an important platform for us to connect with industry leaders and investors looking to capitalise on these opportunities. At RAKEZ, we provide the infrastructure, flexibility and ongoing support that businesses need to establish their operations, enhance their capabilities and expand into new markets. By strengthening our F&B ecosystem, we are also contributing to the UAE’s food security ambitions and supporting sustainable industrial growth in Ras Al Khaimah.”

As the UAE continues advancing its National Food Security Strategy 2051, the F&B sector remains a key driver of industrial development, supported by growing consumer demand, technological advancements and an increasing emphasis on domestic production. RAKEZ plays an active role in supporting this growth by providing a business-friendly environment, modern industrial infrastructure and comprehensive services that enable companies across the food value chain to operate and scale efficiently.

Home to nearly 2,000 F&B companies, RAKEZ supports a diverse range of activities, including food manufacturing, processing and packaging, trading and supply, hospitality and food services, and distribution and logistics. Its growing business community includes prominent international and regional companies such as Al Amir Food Industries, Swedinox International, Green Rock Group, Ahmad Tea, Italfood and Chocolala, reflecting the diversity of RAKEZ‘s business ecosystem and its ability to accommodate companies of different sizes and operational requirements.

To meet the evolving needs of the industry, RAKEZ offers a wide range of industrial facilities, including warehouses, land plots and customised production spaces, enabling businesses to establish and expand their operations in line with their growth plans. Its strategic location, with convenient access to major seaports, airports and regional transport networks, further supports efficient supply chain operations, particularly for companies handling perishable goods and export-oriented products.

Through its participation in Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, RAKEZ continues to strengthen its engagement with the global F&B industry, connecting investors with business opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah and reinforcing its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial diversification and long-term food security objectives.