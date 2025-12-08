Ratul Puri Announces Hindustan Power’s Power Supply Agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited for the Supply of 130 MW of Electricity

Dec 08th: Hindustan Power , one of India’s leading integrated energy companies led by Ratul Puri, has signed a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited ( APDCL ) through its subsidiary, MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd., for the supply of 130 MW of power from its Annupur plant. The agreement was executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. , one of India’s leading integrated energy companies led by Ratul Puri, has signed a(PSA) with AssamDistribution Company Limited () through its subsidiary, MB(Madhya Pradesh) Ltd., for theofoffrom its Annupur plant. Thewas executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model.

The Power Supply Agreement follows the Letter of Award issued by APDCL earlier this year and marks a key step in meeting the state’s increasing energy requirements. Hindustan Power has commenced the supply of power to Assam from October 2025, ensuring a stable and sustained power flow to support industrial and domestic demand.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power , said: “We value the opportunity to partner with APDCL , which reflects our continued focus on supporting state utilities with a stable and efficient power supply . We are glad to contribute to Assam’s power requirements and its broader development priorities.”