Fadi Al Kurdi, Founder and CEO of FFA Kings, Secures UAE CMA Finfluencer Licence

Dubai, Nov 03 – Fadi Al Kurdi, Founder and CEO of FFA Kings LLC-FZ, today announced securing a finfluencer licence from the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), marking an important milestone in his professional journey in financial market analysis and digital financial content.

Based in Dubai, Al Kurdi specialises in foreign exchange (FX) market analysis and provides commentary covering forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities. Through his professional activities and social media presence, he engages with and educates audiences interested in financial markets and investment-related developments.

This licensing milestone comes amid increased attention to the regulation of financial content across the UAE. It reflects a nationwide push for transparency, accountability, and responsible communication when discussing financial markets with the public, standards that Al Kurdi has championed throughout his career.

Al Kurdi’s professional focus aligns with the growing role of digital platforms and financial content creators in making market information accessible to wider audiences. By breaking down high-level market intelligence, he bridges the gap between institutional analysis and the everyday investor, empowering his followers to make informed financial decisions.

“Receiving the finfluencer licence from the UAE CMA is an important achievement in my professional journey,” said Fadi Al Kurdi, Founder and CEO at FFA Kings LLC-FZ. “I believe that financial content comes with a responsibility to communicate market developments clearly, transparently and responsibly. This recognition reinforces my commitment to providing audiences with informed market analysis and contributing to a more knowledgeable financial community.”

This development underscores the evolving landscape for financial content creators in the UAE, where regulatory authorisation and responsible engagement are increasingly important considerations for professionals communicating with investors and the wider public.