Teerth Vikas Trust Announces Three Grand Cultural & Spiritual Festivals Starting with Gita Jayanti; Registrations Open November 6, 2026

NEW DELHI / VRINDAVAN — Bringing timeless Indian wisdom into everyday life, the Teerth Vikas Trust has officially announced three major cultural and spiritual festivals for the upcoming season. The nationwide series will begin with a massive Gita Jayanti celebration, move into a vibrant Basant Utsav, and culminate in an all-night celebration of Maha Shivaratri.

Public registration across all categories opens officially on Friday, 6th November 2026, through the Trust’s central portal.

Informing the media about the upcoming roadmap, Chief Program Officer Satyam Kumar Sharma shared that these gatherings are intentionally planned to help everyday people, especially youth and working professionals, navigate modern stress, anxiety, and decision paralysis.

“The Bhagavad Gita is not just an ancient book to keep on a high shelf; it is a practical guide for real-life challenges,” said Mr. Satyam Kumar Sharma. “Arjuna’s confusion on the battlefield is what so many of us experience every day—burnout, doubt, and fear of failure. Our upcoming festivals are designed to give people a welcoming space to pause, recharge, learn, and reconnect with their inner strength through dialogue, music, and collective service.”

1. The Main Event: Gita Jayanti (Finding Clarity in Chaos)

The centerpiece of the entire season, the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, blends deep philosophical grounding with an engaging, concert-grade experience:

Arjuna’s Dilemma & Modern Life: Open town-hall sessions tailored for students and young professionals. Speakers will break down how the Gita’s core teaching—focusing completely on your work without crippling fear over the outcome—can solve career anxiety and overthinking.

Open town-hall sessions tailored for students and young professionals. Speakers will break down how the Gita’s core teaching—focusing completely on your work without crippling fear over the outcome—can solve career anxiety and overthinking. Soul-Stirring Music & Cultural Nights: Live classical fusion, rhythm ensembles, and dance-dramas bringing to life Sri Krishna’s historic role as a peacebuilder (Shantidoot).

Live classical fusion, rhythm ensembles, and dance-dramas bringing to life Sri Krishna’s historic role as a peacebuilder (Shantidoot). Maha Riverfront Deepotsav: Synchronized lighting of thousands of earthen lamps along the riverbanks, accompanied by Vedic chanting and visual storytelling on river conservation.

Synchronized lighting of thousands of earthen lamps along the riverbanks, accompanied by Vedic chanting and visual storytelling on river conservation. The “Seva Sankalp” Model: The festival has no commercial tickets. Entry is open to all through voluntary contributions called Seva Sankalps (Sahyog Dan), which directly fund community meals, river clean-up drives, and heritage programs.

2. Basant Utsav (Welcoming Spring, Wisdom & Arts)

Following the Gita Jayanti festival, the Trust will organize the Basant Utsav to welcome the arrival of spring and celebrate the pursuit of knowledge:

Honoring Knowledge & Learning: Interactive workshops with artists, writers, and mentors, highlighting the importance of creative expression and cultural roots.

Living in Harmony with Nature: Showcasing sustainable living practices, organic winter nutrition, and community tree-planting initiatives.

3. Maha Shivaratri (A Night of Awakening & Peace)

The trilogy concludes on the sacred night of Maha Shivaratri, designed as an immersive spiritual sanctuary open to all:

All-Night Guided Meditation: A peaceful night of community meditation, primordial sound chants, and traditional Rudrabhisheka to help attendees discover stillness and emotional balance.

Discourses on Inner Strength: Inspiring talks exploring Lord Shiva’s teachings on letting go of ego, conquering fear, and finding inner harmony.

Mass Community Kitchen (Bhandara): Wholesome, sacred meals served round the clock to ensure every visitor and pilgrim is welcomed with warm hospitality.

How to Join & Key Details

Online pre-registration and Seva Sankalp bookings for all three festivals will be unlocked for the general public, families, students, and patron delegations starting 6th November 2026.

Official Website: teerthvikastrust.org.in

Registration Opens: 6th November 2026

General & Media Inquiries: info@teerthvikastrust.org.in

Central Helpdesk: +91 9479478448

Media & Communications Desk

Teerth Vikas Trust