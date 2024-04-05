RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged Housing Boom Stays On Course

Aptly and as expected, the RBI has kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5%. The Indian economy is going strong and inflation is reined in, though it has yet to come within the threshold of RBI’s target. The decision to maintain status quo will keep the ongoing residential real estate sales momentum on course and unimpeded. Aspiring homebuyers eyeing a purchase will proceed with confidence.
Housing sales across the top 7 cities have been phenomenal in the last few quarters, even though prices are rising steadily. As per ANAROCK Research, we saw total housing sales of over 1.30 lakh units across the top 7 cities in Q1 2024 – the highest quarterly sales in the last decade. Average residential prices across these cities have seen a significant jump in the last one year – ranging between 10-32% in Q1 2024 when compared to Q1 2023. Thus, the breather which RBI‘s unchanged repo rate will provide to home loan borrowers is apt and welcome.