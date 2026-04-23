Rajasthan Royals Secure Dominant 40-Run Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow, April 23: Rajasthan Royals (RR) produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 40 runs in a low-scoring encounter at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium. Defending a modest total of 159/6, RR’s disciplined bowling attack dismantled the LSG batting unit, bowling them out for 119 in 17.6 overs.

Despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals managed to post a competitive total, anchored by a steady batting effort led by Ravindra Jadeja, who played a composed unbeaten knock and ensured RR reached a defendable score. Contributions from the middle order helped RR recover from early pressure and accelerate in the death overs.

In response, Lucknow Super Giants struggled from the outset as Rajasthan’s pace attack struck early and repeatedly. The top order collapsed under sustained pressure, leaving LSG reeling at 11/3 inside the first few overs. Although Mitchell Marsh offered resistance with a fighting half-century, regular breakthroughs prevented any meaningful partnership from developing.

Jofra Archer spearheaded the bowling effort with a match-winning spell, delivering incisive pace and precision to finish with 3 crucial wickets. He was well supported by Nandre Burger and the supporting bowling unit, who maintained tight lines and controlled the scoring rate throughout the innings. The collective effort ensured LSG never recovered from early setbacks and were eventually bowled out short of the target.

The victory marks an important turnaround for Rajasthan Royals, boosting their position in the IPL 2026 standings, while Lucknow Super Giants continue to search for momentum in a challenging season.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 159/6 (20 overs)

Lucknow Super Giants: 119 all out (17.6 overs)

Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 40 runs

Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (RR)

Rajasthan Royals will look to carry forward this winning momentum into their upcoming fixtures as the IPL 2026 season progresses.