Divya Prem Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Khanani Actor K.K. Goswami Opens Up About His Early Struggles: There were times when I would eat only once in four days

Some journeys are not just about reaching success they are about turning pain into power. Behind the smiles we see on screen, there are stories of struggle, strength, and silent determination. One such inspiring journey is that of veteran actor K.K. Goswami, who is now winning hearts as Khamba in Sun Neo’s Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani.

Sharing his inspiring story, K.K. Goswami says, “People used to taunt me and even my family a lot. They would often make comments about my height. But honestly, people will always find something to say about everyone, no matter how a person looks. At that time, I didn’t let it affect me negatively. In fact, I believe that if they hadn’t teased me or tried to scare me by saying things like, “You won’t be able to do anything in life” or “Your height is too short,” I might not have pushed myself this hard. The way they laughed, the expressions on their faces it all became my strength. It motivated me to work harder and prove myself.”