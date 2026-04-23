Uniqus Consultech Signs Strategic Collaboration with Surya Financial Technologies

Partnership to deliver integrated risk management and data analytics solutions to financial institutions globally

Mumbai, India: 23rd April 2026: Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Surya Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a leading provider of financial risk management and data analytics solutions. The collaboration is designed to help banks and financial institutions worldwide strengthen risk governance, enhance balance sheet resilience, and make faster, accurate, data-driven decisions through integrated advisory-led technology transformation.

Under the collaboration, the two organizations will jointly pursue large-scale finance and risk transformation initiatives across key global markets, including India, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and Europe. Together, they aim to deliver end-to-end solutions that combine Surya’s proven risk technology and data platforms with Uniqus’ deep advisory, program governance, and domain expertise.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO at Uniqus Consultech, said, “As financial institutions continue to navigate evolving regulatory expectations and complex transformation priorities, collaborations that combine deep technology capabilities with strong advisory expertise are becoming increasingly important. Our collaboration with Surya FinTech enhances our ability to support clients in strengthening governance frameworks, managing financial risks more effectively, and implementing technology-enabled change with confidence.”

Under the arrangement, Surya FinTech will lead solution design, software configuration, and implementation, while Uniqus will drive advisory services, target operating model design, and program governance, enabling seamless execution from strategy through deployment.

D.N. Prahlad, Founder and Chairman at Surya FinTech, a product division of Surya Software Systems that specializes in providing Financial Control and Risk Management solutions for Banking and Financial Institutions, added, “Uniqus brings exceptional consulting depth and proven program execution capabilities to financial risk management. Through this strategic collaboration, we will deliver fully integrated solutions that combine advanced financial technology platforms with deep domain expertise, empowering institutions to build more resilient, efficient, and future-ready finance and risk functions.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to addressing evolving client needs through complementary strengths. By integrating technology-led solution delivery with advisory, program management, and risk expertise, the two firms aim to help financial institutions execute scalable transformation programs, strengthen compliance, improve data-driven decision-making, and maximize value from technology investments.

About Uniqus Consultech:

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Sustainability & Climate, Tech Consulting, and Valuations. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and UST.

Uniqus has a global team of 800+ professionals led by 100+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, the Middle East, and India. The company serves more than 300 clients, including marquee names in each of the markets it operates in.

Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services to its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://uniqus.com/

About Surya Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd:

Surya Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd, founded in 1999, is a global leader in risk and compliance solutions, serving over 75 banks and Financial Institutions. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in USA and France, Surya helps financial institutions mitigate risk, enhance profitability, and comply with evolving regulations. Its suite of solutions, including ALM, Profitability, Capital Adequacy, IFRS 9-ECL, and GRC tools, combines technical excellence with practical expertise, delivering robust, easy-to-deploy solutions that drive efficiency, lower costs, and support better business decisions.