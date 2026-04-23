Sikkim Gears Up for PM Modi’s Visit; CM Reviews Preparations

New Delhi, Apr 23: Ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim, the state administration has intensified preparations to ensure a smooth and secure event.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, accompanied by senior government officials and public representatives, conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements at key venues earmarked for the Prime Minister’s visit. The inspection team included cabinet ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and secretaries from various departments, along with other concerned officials.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister assessed the readiness of infrastructure, security measures, and logistical arrangements. Officials were directed to complete all preparations in a timely and efficient manner, with a strong emphasis on maintaining high standards of coordination and operational readiness.

Special attention was given to security protocols and inter-departmental coordination to ensure the seamless execution of all scheduled events. The administration has been instructed to leave no gaps in planning and to uphold strict vigilance throughout the visit.

The review reflects the state government’s commitment to ensuring that the Prime Minister’s visit proceeds smoothly, with all arrangements in place to meet the required standards.