Route Runners Auto Transport Expands Nationwide Services to Meet Surging Demand for Vehicle Shipping

Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2025 –Route Runners Auto Transport Expands Auto Transport Services to Serve Growing National Demand

In response to the increasing demand for reliable and efficient vehicle shipping across the United States, Route Runners Auto Transport, a leader in auto transport solutions, has expanded its nationwide services to better serve a variety of customer needs. From families relocating cross-country to traveling nurses and online car buyers, the company provides a stress-free alternative to long-distance driving.

With this expansion, Route Runners now offers enhanced logistics support and customer service for individuals and businesses requiring vehicle transport. The company’s services include open and enclosed auto transport, door-to-door delivery, expedited services, and custom logistics for specialty vehicles. These offerings are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers who prioritize convenience, speed, and reliability.

“We’re seeing a real need for secure, professional vehicle transport among groups like military families, snowbirds, and even healthcare workers,” said Tomas Brancato, CEO of Route Runners. “People want to avoid the hassle of long-distance drives and know their vehicle will arrive safely. We’re proud to be the trusted provider that makes that happen.”

Auto transport services are not only growing in popularity but also becoming essential in a range of situations where traditional vehicle relocation methods are no longer practical or efficient. Whether it’s individuals making major life moves or businesses managing vehicle fleets, Route Runners is committed to offering tailored solutions that ensure peace of mind.

Who Benefits from Auto Transport Services?

Route Runners expanded services are already benefiting a wide range of customers:

Relocating Families: Moving across the country is stressful enough. Customers save time and avoid wear and tear on their vehicles by using transport services. With door-to-door service options, relocating families can focus on settling into their new home without worrying about logistics.

Military Personnel: PCS orders require fast and reliable vehicle relocation. Route Runners ensures timely delivery and secure handling of vehicles for active-duty service members and their families.

Traveling Nurses & Healthcare Workers: Healthcare professionals on temporary assignments can have their vehicles shipped in advance to ensure reliable transportation is ready when they arrive at their next job site.

College Students: As students move across state lines to attend universities, parents rely on car shipping to avoid long, solo drives and to ensure vehicle safety.

Online Car Buyers: With more consumers buying cars online from out-of-state dealers or private sellers, secure and insured shipping is a must-have. Route Runners provides seamless transport from seller to buyer.

Luxury & Classic Car Owners: High-value vehicles require extra care. Enclosed transport options protect luxury, exotic, and classic cars from weather, road debris, and potential damage.

Fleet & Corporate Accounts: Businesses relocating staff or managing multiple vehicle assets benefit from coordinated, cost-effective fleet shipping services tailored to meet operational timelines.

Snowbirds: Seasonal travelers who spend part of the year in warmer climates use auto transport to avoid long winter drives and protect their vehicles from harsh conditions.

Car Dealerships & Auctions: Route Runners Auto Transport partners with dealerships and auction houses to manage regular and bulk vehicle shipments between locations, helping them maintain inventory flow and customer satisfaction.

Customer Experience & Safety First

Every vehicle transported by Route Runners is handled with care and precision. The company works exclusively with vetted, licensed, and insured carriers to ensure safety, accountability, and timely delivery. Customers are provided with real-time tracking, customer support, and clear timelines throughout the shipping process.

“We prioritize transparency and communication at every step,” added Peter Gildridge “Our customers deserve to know where their vehicle is and when to expect it. We’re here to remove the guesswork.”

The Future of Auto Transport

As technology evolves and consumer behavior shifts toward digital and remote services, the demand for convenient vehicle shipping continues to grow. Route Runners is investing in advanced logistics software, customer self-service dashboards, and an expanding carrier network to stay ahead of the curve.

The company is also exploring sustainable transport solutions and eco-friendly practices to reduce emissions and contribute to a greener future. Electric vehicle (EV) transport, efficient route planning, and carbon offset programs are all part of the roadmap.