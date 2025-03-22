The Clover Market’s Spring Outdoor Season Kicks Off in Chestnut Hill, PA, on Sunday, April 13

Philadelphia, PA, March 22, 2025 — The Clover Market announces the start of the spring outdoor event season in downtown Chestnut Hill, PA, on Sunday, April 13, from 10 AM to 4 PM. The Chestnut Hill Market will feature over 90 carefully curated vendors offering a diverse selection of handmade and vintage goods, a lineup of some of the area’s most popular food trucks, live music, and more.

“We’ve confirmed over 340 handmade and vintage vendors and just under 30 different food and beverage purveyors to participate with us at our eight outdoor Markets this year. It was a record-breaking application cycle for us, and I’m especially excited for our customers to meet the 80 vendors from all up and down the East Coast who will be vending with us for the first time this year,” says Janet Long, Founder.

The Chestnut Hill Market will take place along W. Highland Ave., starting at Germantown Ave. and continuing into the large Turquoise parking lot at 25 W. Highland Ave. It is produced with support from the Chestnut Hill Business District. This year marks Clover Market’s 16th year of highlighting small local businesses, a milestone that highlights its enduring popularity and success. Over the years, the Market has earned numerous accolades, including “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line.”

Attendees at the Chestnut Hill Market will have food and beverage options from Many Hands Coffee, Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, Mom-Mom’s Kitchen, Redstone Pizza, and Hangry Bear Creamery. Live music will be provided by No Relation Band from 12-3 PM, and there will be face painting and free crafts for children. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the charming downtown area of Chestnut Hill which offers a large variety of unique shops and restaurants. The event is free and open to all including friendly leashed dogs. Customers can utilize street parking and the Parking Foundation lots throughout the downtown.

The Clover Market will also be held in the spring on April 27 in Collingswood, May 18 in Bryn Mawr, and June 1 in Kennett Square. The fall outdoor Market dates are September 7 in Chestnut Hill, September 21 in Collingswood, October 5 in Bryn Mawr, and October 19 in Kennett Square. Each of the eight Markets will feature a new lineup of 90-100 vendors and a rotating group of food trucks, musicians and community partners.