Royaloak Furniture launches its Flag ship store in Kushalnagar with the finest international collection

Left to right: Shri. Kiran Chhabria – Franchise Head, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt Ltd.; Shri. Arun Gowda – Regionak Head – Karnataka, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt Ltd.; and Shri. Mohan KM – Franchisee Owner – Kushalnagar

Kushalnagar, 30 July 2026: Royaloak Furniture, India’s No. 1 furniture brand, launched its Flagship store in Kushalnagar, Karnataka, with the inauguration of its finest Country Store collection. The grand opening ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of Shri. Mantar Gowda, Hon’ble MLA, Madikeri Constituency, Shri. B R Nagendraprasad, President – Kodagu District Chamber of commerce and Industries, Shri. CA Rudresh Patel, Chartered Accountant & Rotary President, Franchisee Partner Mr. Mohan of M/S Mallige Glass House, Kushalnagar, Shri. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd & Shri. Mathan Subramaniam, Managing Director, Royaloak Incorporation Pvt. Ltd,

This expansion emphasizes Royaloak’s commitment to providing quality furniture solutions to the people of Kushalnagar. The successful business expansion has ensured vast employment opportunities created by the brand over the years in the state and opened doors for future business expansion with multiple vendors and partners.

Covering an impressive 8,000 square feet, this store boasts an extensive array of furniture for every part of the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, study & office, outdoor, home decor, mattresses and more. Kushalnagar’s residents can now discover a wide variety of both stylish, smart and functional furnishings in an affordable cost all conveniently located in their neighborhood.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, “We are proud to open our Flag ship store in Kushalnagar, where we already have 200+ stores in PAN India & UAE. The new opening reflects our commitment to serving our customers better and our belief in the growing potential of this market. We look forward to continuing to provide quality products and exceptional service to our valued customers here. We are of the opinion that the people of Kushalnagar would be keen to furnish their place with international products available at an affordable range. I extend my best wishes to the Franchise Partners as we eagerly anticipate serving customers and assisting them in finding, the ideal pieces to complete their dream homes.”