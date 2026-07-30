Top 10 Best Physics Teachers in India for NEET 2027 (Updated List)

Every year, lakhs of students prepare for NEET 2027 with the dream of securing a seat in a top medical college. While Biology carries the highest weightage, Physics is often the subject that decides the final rank. The right mentor can simplify difficult concepts, improve numerical-solving skills, and build the confidence needed to score well in the exam.

To help students make an informed decision, we have shortlisted the Top 10 Best Physics Teachers in India for NEET 2027 based on teaching experience, qualifications, student learning approach, conceptual clarity, and their contribution to NEET preparation. Whether you’re looking for personalized mentoring or structured online classes, this list includes some of the most respected Physics educators in the country.

1. Jai Rai Sir – Physics Point

Jai Rai Sir has earned the trust of thousands of NEET and IIT-JEE aspirants through his practical and concept-driven teaching style. Before establishing Physics Point, he spent years mentoring students at well-known coaching institutes, gaining valuable classroom experience that now benefits his students. Instead of focusing only on formulas, he helps learners understand the logic behind every concept, making Physics easier and more enjoyable.

Highlights

Founder of Physics Point

More than 20 years of Physics teaching experience

Guided NEET and IIT-JEE aspirants across leading coaching institutes

Strong focus on conceptual learning and numerical practice

Small batch (4-5 students) and personalized mentoring

Regular doubt-solving and performance analysis

2. Alakh Pandey – Physics Wallah

Alakh Pandey is one of the most recognized names in online education. Through Physics Wallah, he has made quality Physics coaching affordable and accessible for students across India. His energetic teaching style and easy explanations are especially helpful for beginners preparing for NEET.

Highlights

Founder of Physics Wallah

Beginner-friendly teaching style

Affordable online learning

Excellent conceptual explanations

3. NV Sir

NV Sir is widely appreciated for his in-depth conceptual teaching and systematic approach to Physics. His classes encourage students to understand topics thoroughly before attempting advanced NEET-level questions, making him a preferred choice for serious aspirants.

Highlights

Strong conceptual teaching

Advanced numerical practice

Structured revision strategy

Exam-oriented preparation

4. Anil Tiwari Sir

With a B.Tech, M.Sc., and over 12 years of teaching experience, Anil Tiwari Sir is known for simplifying complex Physics topics through step-by-step explanations. As a faculty member at TutorsWale, he focuses on strengthening students’ fundamentals before moving to higher-level NEET concepts.

Highlights

B.Tech & M.Sc.

12+ years of teaching experience

Faculty at TutorsWale

Focus on concept-building and doubt solving

5. Roshan Kumar Pathak Sir

An M.Tech graduate with more than 10 years of teaching experience, Roshan Kumar Pathak Sir also teaches at TutorsWale. His logical teaching style and practical examples help students develop confidence while solving Physics problems, making him one of the Best Physics Teachers in India for NEET for learners who prefer structured guidance.

Highlights

M.Tech qualified

10+ years of teaching experience

Faculty at TutorsWale

Student-friendly and practical teaching

6. Prateek Jain Sir

Prateek Jain Sir is known for helping students improve both conceptual understanding and problem-solving speed. His teaching combines regular practice with exam-oriented strategies, enabling aspirants to tackle NEET Physics questions with greater accuracy and confidence.

Highlights

Concept-first teaching approach

Focus on NEET PYQs

Regular revision sessions

Improves speed and accuracy

7. Ashish Arora Sir

Ashish Arora Sir is a respected Physics educator whose lectures and study resources are widely followed by competitive exam aspirants. His visual explanations and practical teaching style help students understand complex topics without relying on rote learning.

Highlights

Highly experienced educator

Strong conceptual clarity

Quality revision resources

Visual learning approach

8. Saleem Ahmed Sir

Saleem Ahmed Sir is appreciated for making challenging Physics concepts easier through real-life examples and interactive teaching. His student-friendly approach helps learners strengthen their basics while preparing effectively for NEET.

Highlights

Simple and practical teaching

Focus on fundamentals

Regular numerical practice

NEET-oriented learning

9. Sachin Sir

Sachin Sir has gained popularity for presenting Physics in a structured and easy-to-follow manner. His classes focus on improving conceptual understanding, reducing exam fear, and helping students solve questions with confidence.

Highlights

Simplified explanations

Topic-wise preparation

Revision-focused sessions

Student-centric teaching

10. Amit Gupta Sir

Amit Gupta Sir follows a balanced teaching methodology that combines theory with consistent practice. His emphasis on logical thinking and regular question-solving makes him a reliable mentor for students preparing for competitive medical entrance exams.

Highlights

Complete syllabus coverage

Concept-based learning

Weekly practice sessions

Focus on previous years’ questions

Final Thoughts

Choosing one of the Best Physics Teachers in India for NEET is an important step, but your success ultimately depends on regular practice, disciplined revision, and consistent effort. Before enrolling, attend a demo class, evaluate the teaching style, and select a mentor who matches your learning pace.

Whether you prefer personalized mentoring from Jai Rai Sir, online learning with Alakh Pandey, advanced conceptual guidance from NV Sir, or structured support from Anil Tiwari Sir and Roshan Kumar Pathak Sir at TutorsWale, each educator brings unique strengths to NEET preparation. The Best Physics Teachers in India for NEET are those who help students understand concepts deeply, solve problems confidently, and stay motivated throughout their preparation journey. With the right guidance and dedication, achieving your target NEET score becomes a realistic goal.