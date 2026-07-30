Vedanta Power Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 31% YoY, Driven by Strong Operational Performance

Mumbai, 30 July 2026: Vedanta Power (NSE: VEDPOWER & BSE: 544781) today announced its first quarter results for the FY27 first quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking 38% year-on-year surge in power sales to 5,224 million units and 31% YoY increase in revenue to Rs. 2607 Crores and EBITDA Rs. 291 Crores. This highlights Vedanta Power’s operational excellence across its generating assets, strong market presence, and unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible growth.

Powering Progress Through State-Of-The-Art- Assets

The company further strengthened its business resilience with 74% of power sales secured under long-term/medium-term PPAs such as Punjab, Odisha, 500 MW contract with Tamil Nadu and recently secured 100 MW contract with Kerala.

Vedanta Power is India’s fifth-largest private sector, merchant thermal power producer with 4180 MW capacity, operating four strategically geographically diversified located power plants: Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant in Punjab, Meenakshi Energy Limited in Andhra Pradesh, Jharsuguda Independent Power Plant in Odisha, and Sakti Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. All our assets are covered with 85% coal linkages ensuring stable cost, revenues, fuel security and insulate us from any geopolitical disturbances.

Vedanta Power’s Meenakshi Energy Limited achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs. 112 Crores (+20% QoQ), 1,350 MU sold (+16% QoQ); Transitioning from Imported to 100% domestic coal underway thus paving way for better margins and stable revenue visibility in future and insulate us from future Geopolitical risks. Vedanta Power – Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant (TSTP) emerged as a strong performer with Plant Availability Factor (PAF) up from 77% to 86%. TSTP has more than doubled ash revenues on YoY basis by improving sales realisation and consumed the highest ever biomass co-firing in Punjab (nearly 8%). Thus, avoiding 1.37 Lac TCO2 emissions. Vedanta Power accelerated digital transformation by implementing ITMS thus, reducing truck turnaround time by up to 50%, and enhanced operational efficiency and transparency.

Rajinder Singh Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Power Limited, said: “Our maiden quarter as a standalone listed company marks an important milestone for Vedanta Power. Strong revenue and power sales, backed by operational excellence, fuel security, improved credit ratings,