The Four Ps of India’s Next Growth Story: Perfection, Purpose, Confidence and Courage: Shri Piyush Goyal at the ASSOCHAM’s 22nd J.R.D Tata Memorial Lecture

Mumbai, 30 July 2026: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) organised the 22nd J.R.D Tata Memorial Lecture, one of its flagship thought leadership initiatives, bringing together distinguished leaders from government, industry, entrepreneurship, and public life to honour the enduring legacy of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and deliberate on India’s next phase of economic transformation.

The event was graced by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The programme also witnessed the presence of eminent industry leaders, including Mr. Nirmal Kumar Minda, President, ASSOCHAM and Chairman, UNO Minda; Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM; Mr. Sumant Sinha, Past President, ASSOCHAM and CEO, ReNew; and Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm. Their participation enriched discussions on India’s economic growth, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global competitiveness.

The annual J.R.D Tata Memorial Lecture served as a prestigious platform for the exchange of ideas on nation-building, entrepreneurship, innovation, industrial growth, sustainability, and India’s global competitiveness. Instituted in memory of one of India’s most respected industrial visionaries, the lecture continued to inspire generations of business leaders and policymakers.

Delivering the 22nd J.R.D. Tata Memorial Lecture, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said, “Bharat Ratna J.R.D. Tata is one of India’s foremost nation builders whose vision, values and leadership helped shape the country’s industrial and economic landscape. He noted that J.R.D. Tata not only built iconic institutions across sectors such as aviation, technology, automobiles and consumer goods, but also instilled confidence in a young nation and inspired generations of entrepreneurs to dream big and pursue excellence. Drawing parallels between J.R.D. Tata’s belief in self-reliance and the aspirations of a modern, globally competitive India, Shri Goyal emphasized that the country’s next phase of growth must be anchored in innovation, quality, entrepreneurship and a relentless pursuit of perfection.”

Shri Piyush Goyal further highlighted India’s emergence as the world’s fastest-growing major economy and spoke about the transformative reforms undertaken over the past decade to improve ease of doing business, strengthen infrastructure, accelerate digital governance and create an enabling ecosystem for enterprise and innovation. He called upon industry leaders to make ‘Made in India’ a globally respected mark of quality, reinvest in research and development, skilling and capacity building, and actively leverage the opportunities arising from India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements with some of the world’s largest economies. Underscoring the importance of deep technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology and space technologies, he urged businesses to embrace innovation-led growth and support India’s vibrant startup ecosystem. Shri Goyal expressed confidence that through a shared commitment between government and industry, India is well positioned to achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and emerge as a leading force in global manufacturing, technology and innovation.”

Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said, “Shri. J.R.D. Tata’s life is a timeless reminder that great businesses are built by solving a nation’s most important challenges. Long before markets existed, he had the vision and courage to create institutions that would shape India’s future. His belief that nation-building must come before business-building continues to inspire entrepreneurs like us as we work to create enduring impact for generations to come.”

Mr. Sumant Sinha, Past President, ASSOCHAM and CEO Renew, said, “As India now moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the real challenge is not only to build a larger economy, it is to build a more trusted, more inventive, and more resilient economy that requires institutions, not only companies that perform well in a quarter, but institutions that create capabilities, standards, talent, and confidence over decades. J.R.D.’s most enduring lesson was that trust is not a soft value. It is a hard infrastructure. It is what allows companies to take risk, attract talent, earn legitimacy, and survive beyond cycles of success and difficulty.”

Mr. Nirmal Kumar Minda, President, ASSOCHAM and Chairman, UNO Minda, said: “Through his vision, values and pioneering spirit, Shri. J.R.D. Tata laid the foundation for an India that could compete with confidence on the global stage. His enduring legacy reminds us that true leadership is about creating institutions, nurturing talent and contributing to the nation’s progress. The J.R.D. Tata Memorial Lecture continues to celebrate these ideals and inspire industry to play a meaningful role in India’s growth story.”

The J.R.D TATA Memorial Lecture has been organised at a defining moment in India’s economic journey, as the country accelerates its emergence as a leading global economic powerhouse. The values embodied by J.R.D. Tata- integrity, innovation, institution-building and social responsibility remain profoundly relevant to India’s development aspirations and its vision for inclusive and sustainable growth. The 22nd J.R.D. Tata Memorial Lecture served as a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to reflect on the role of innovation, quality and enterprise in shaping India’s future. The discussions reinforced the importance of building globally competitive institutions, nurturing entrepreneurship and advancing a shared vision of a confident, self-reliant and developed India.