Saahil Forms Strategic Alliance as MD & Co founder to launch Mila Beauté formerly known as Milap Cosmetic

New Delhi, 23rd July 2024: Saahil Nayar, the strategic force behind India’s most beloved beauty brands, is set to unveil his latest venture, Mila Beauté (formerly known as Milap Cosmetics). As the Managing Director and Co-founder, Saahil will lead Mila Beauté in redefining the Indian beauty industry with its finest quality, innovative, and toxin-free makeup products designed to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Saahil entered into a strategic partnership with Sachin Chadha and Keshav Chadha, who were co-founders and directors of Milap Cosmetics now called Mila Beauté.

The brand caters to makeup beginners and enthusiasts, helping them express their unique selves with versatile, modern makeup essentials that inspire creativity. From upgraded formulations and packaging to rigorous testing, Mila Beauté promises an elevated experience that delivers luxury within reach.

Rooted in the global perspective and proudly Made in India, Mila Beauté plans to establish a 36,000-square-foot factory in Manesar to enhance domestic manufacturing while meeting quality standards. With a current presence of 10,000 retail counters, Saahil Nayar has ambitious plans to double this number and increase it to 20,000 nationwide.

Saahil Nayar, Managing Director and Co-founder of Mila Beauté, said, “Mila Beauté stands for elevated beauty at everyday prices. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities and increasing our retail footprint, we are dedicated to making premium beauty products accessible to all. Partnering with industry veterans Sachin and Keshav Chadha enables us to drive forward with confidence and expertise. Together, we want to create makeup that begins with you and celebrates you. ‘Beauty Begins With You’ is not just our tagline; it is a promise to our consumers.” Sachin Chadha and Keshav Chadha, Co-founders and Directors, Mila Beauté, “We are thrilled to start our journey with Saahil Nayar as we transition from Milap Cosmetics to Mila Beauté. Our shared vision of redefining beauty standards in India with premium products will now reach even greater heights. Together, we are committed to making Mila Beauté a beloved brand that resonates with all Indian consumers.”

Founded by industry veterans with over 20 years of experience in making beauty accessible. Mila Beauté’s current portfolio spans face, lip, eye and nail categories with standout products like primer, bullet lipstick, liquid lipstick, concealer, eye liner, nail paint and lip balm, price range starting from Rs 100. All the products will be available on leading e-commerce platforms.

Mila Beauté will offer high-quality, on-trend makeup inspired by international beauty trends, made accessible and relatable for the young Indian consumer. This follows the impressive success of Milap Cosmetics, which was already on the trajectory of earning 1 crore in revenue across e-commerce platforms, and with the rebranding to Mila Beauté, it’s looking to go 3x within this year.