Safexpress Launches Ultra-Modern Logistics Park in Rajpura, Punjab

New Facility to Accelerate Economic Growth in Punjab

Rajpura, Punjab, July 20: Safexpress, India’s leading supply chain and logistics company, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Logistics Park in Rajpura, Punjab. Strategically located at NH-44, Gandian, Madanpur, Rajpura, the new facility represents a significant milestone in strengthening the region’s logistics infrastructure. Senior dignitaries from Safexpress attended the inauguration ceremony.

Spread across 2.40 lakh square feet, the Rajpura Logistics Park is equipped with advanced transshipment and third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities. The facility is designed to meet the growing warehousing and distribution requirements of businesses across the region, enabling faster, more efficient, and reliable supply chain operations.

The modern cross-dock infrastructure facilitates the simultaneous loading and unloading of over 41 vehicles, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. The facility also features a column-free span of more than 105 feet, allowing seamless movement of goods, while 16-foot-wide cantilever sheds ensure uninterrupted, all-weather loading and unloading activities.

Rajpura has emerged as one of Punjab’s fastest-growing industrial and logistics hubs, benefiting from its strategic location between Chandigarh and Delhi. The city hosts a diverse industrial ecosystem spanning agro and food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering, automotive components, packaging, plastics, chemicals, and construction materials. Supported by robust road and rail connectivity, well-developed industrial estates, and proximity to major manufacturing and consumption centers, Rajpura offers businesses a strong platform for efficient supply chain management and market access across North India.

The newly launched Safexpress Logistics Park is expected to bridge critical infrastructure gaps while addressing the increasing demand for world-class logistics services in the region. By facilitating faster movement of goods and delivering dependable logistics support, the facility will contribute significantly to the growth of businesses, manufacturers, and industries across Punjab and neighboring markets.

Demonstrating Safexpress’ commitment to safety and sustainability, the facility is equipped with modern firefighting systems and trained emergency response personnel. It also incorporates environmentally responsible features such as an integrated rainwater harvesting system, dedicated green spaces, and extensive utilization of natural daylight to reduce energy consumption.

With highly streamlined operations and cutting-edge infrastructure, the Rajpura Logistics Park is set to deliver faster transit times from Punjab to destinations across India, further strengthening Safexpress’ nationwide logistics network and supporting regional economic development.