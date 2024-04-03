BENGALURU, India- April 3, 2024: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is all set to launch Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones on April 8. The latest additions to the immensely popular Galaxy M series feature several segment-leading features and exciting innovations.

Iconic Design: Design is at the forefront of Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G and both the smartphones come with the premium signature Galaxy look. Galaxy M55 5G will be available in two refreshing colours- Light Green and Denim Black. Galaxy M15 5G will be available in three stylish colours including Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

Powerful Monster: Galaxy M55 5G is powered by 4nm-based Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor making it fast and power efficient. With the ultimate speed and connectivity of 5G, users will be able to stay fully connected wherever they go, experiencing faster downloads, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing. Galaxy M15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+.

Superfast Monster: Galaxy M55 5G packs in 5000 mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge watching. Galaxy M55 5G will also support 45W fast charging giving users more power in less time. Galaxy M15 5G will come with a massive 6000 mAh battery that lasts upto 2 days, making Galaxy M15 5G a power monster.

Captivating Monster: Galaxy M55 5G features a 6.7” Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate that provides an immersive viewing experience. The large display’s 1000 nits of peak brightness and Vision Booster technology ensure that users can enjoy their favourite content even under bright sunlight. Galaxy M15 5G features segment best 6.5” Full HD+ Super AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience.

Nightography Monster: Galaxy M55 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos. The camera setup also includes a 50MP high-resolution front camera for stunning selfies. The much-loved Nightography feature from the flagship series is also being made available with Galaxy M55 5G, offering dedicated features for capturing stunning low-light shots and videos. Galaxy M55 5G will also feature AI-enhanced features for its camera such as Image Clipper and Object Eraser. Galaxy M15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup.

Galaxy Experience: Galaxy M55 5G will be equipped with Samsung Wallet and its tap & pay feature. Samsung Wallet is a mobile wallet solution that lets the user carry their essentials conveniently and securely in their Galaxy device. Users can add their payments cards, digital ID, travel tickets and more. Both the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G come with best in class, defense grade Knox Security, ensuring that you are worry-free when it comes to privacy and security on your smartphone.