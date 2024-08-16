Saudi Arabia’s Premier Auction Event Brings Together Global Falcon Breeders to Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, [August 16, 2024]

The Saudi Falcons Club’s International Falcon Breeders Auction 2024 in Riyadh is drawing global attention, attracting a diverse array of international participants. Among the attendees are the UK’s Sky Raiders Breeding Farm, owned by Pete and Dan, and the historic Falcon Farms 2020 from Canada, under the ownership of John Lejeune and his two siblings Monica and Otto Lejeune.

The event, running through August 24th, features 35 breeding farms representing more than 16 countries. Its significance is underscored by impressive sales figures, including a record-breaking falcon sold for 1.75 million Saudi Riyals in 2021. The auction has generated more than 18 million Riyals in total sales since its launch.

Making its debut at this year’s auction, the Falcon Farms 2020 – the world’s oldest and most successful gyrfalcon farm – adds a historic dimension to the event. This farm, operating since the 1970s, laid the groundwork for modern falcon breeding techniques, and brings decades of expertise to the event.

Falcon Farms 2020 maintains meticulous records of its breeding program, allowing purchasers to trace the ancestry of their newly acquired falcons. Some of the bloodlines date as far back as 1975, providing a historical perspective in the world of falcon breeding.

Contrasting with this long-established farm is the UK-based Sky Raiders Breeding Farm, which represents a more recent but equally passionate approach to falcon breeding. The British owners, Pete and Dan, curated a collection of uniquely chosen falcons, selected for their excellent performance both in the field and on the race track.

“We’ve been watching the international falcon market in Saudi Arabia for a few years,” Pete explained. “Seeing the Saudi Falcons Club’s support in renewing the Saudi rich heritage made us realize this was a market we wanted to be part of.”

While selling falcons is a primary goal for participants, Pete and Dan emphasize that the true benefit lies in the connections made. “Meeting new people and making contacts with both buyers and breeders is invaluable,” they said. The International Falcon Breeders Auction is not just a marketplace; it is a cultural bridge, highlighting the Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts in restoring the rich heritage of falconry in the Kingdom.

For first-time participants, the experience has surpassed expectations. “The Saudi Falcons Club has been so supportive and created an environment where falconry expertise and Arabian hospitality blend seamlessly. The Club has also cultivated a space for meaningful cross-cultural dialogue and professional networking among the global falconry community participating in the event,” Pete and Dan noted.

Collaboration with the Saudi Falcons Club has opened new doors for British breeders, leading to plans for facility changes to accommodate new breeding programs for future auctions.

As the International Falcon Breeders Auction 2024 gains momentum in its inaugural week, the event is cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in falconry preservation and promotion. This gathering has transformed Riyadh into an international nexus for falcon enthusiasts, drawing breeders from across the globe.