SBI General Insurance Appoints Mr. Shrish Ramchandra Mahuli as Chief Business Officer

Chandigarh, May 01– SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, announced the appointment of Mr. Shrish Ramchandra Mahuli as Chief Business Officer. This strategic move reinforces the Company’s focus on strengthening leadership depth and accelerating profitable growth across businesses, while further enhancing its distribution capabilities and customer-centric approach.

In his new role, Mr. Mahuli will be responsible for driving the Company’s overall business strategy, expanding distribution channels, and enhancing customer-centric growth initiatives, while bolstering SBI General’s presence across key markets.

Mr. Mahuli brings over 24 years of rich experience across the insurance and automotive sectors. He has previously worked with leading organizations such as Reliance General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Tata Motors Ltd, where he played a pivotal role in scaling businesses, driving distribution excellence, and delivering sustainable growth.

He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and a Post Graduate degree (MMS – Marketing) from Mumbai University.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Naveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO of SBI General Insurance, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Mahuli to SBI General Insurance at a time when the industry is witnessing strong momentum driven by rising awareness and evolving customer needs. His deep domain expertise and proven leadership in scaling businesses, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our distribution footprint, enhance customer engagement, and drive profitable growth. We look forward to leveraging his insights to sharpen our competitive edge and drive our next phase of growth.”

On his appointment, Mr. Shrish Mahuli said, “I am pleased to join SBI General Insurance at a time when the industry is evolving rapidly. The company’s strong foundation, customer-centric approach, and growth ambitions present a great opportunity to contribute meaningfully. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen the business and drive sustainable growth.”

Mr. Mahuli’s appointment reinforces SBI General Insurance’s commitment to strengthening its leadership capabilities, expanding market reach, and delivering innovative, accessible, and customer-focused insurance solutions in a rapidly evolving landscape.