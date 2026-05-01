Labour Day 2026 Explained: History, Importance, Theme and Wishes for Workers

New Delhi, May 1 (BNP): Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or May Day, is being observed across the world on Friday, May 1, 2026, to honour the contribution, dedication, and achievements of workers across all sectors.

Celebrated annually on May 1, the day recognises the strength of the labour force and highlights the importance of fair wages, safe working conditions, dignity at work, and social justice for employees.

Why Labour Day Is Celebrated on May 1

The origin of Labour Day dates back to the labour union movement in the late 19th century, particularly the historic Haymarket affair in Chicago in 1886, where workers demanded an eight-hour workday. The movement became a symbol of workers’ rights and inspired countries worldwide to observe May 1 as International Workers’ Day.

In India, Labour Day was first celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan, making it a significant milestone in the country’s labour history.

Labour Day 2026 Theme

The global focus for Labour Day 2026 centres on workers’ rights, fair employment, social security, dignity of labour, and inclusive economic growth. Various organisations and labour groups are observing the day with discussions on job security, skill development, workplace equality, and employee welfare.

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day serves as a reminder of the vital role workers play in building industries, economies, and nations. It also acknowledges the struggles and sacrifices made by generations of workers to secure rights and protections that many employees benefit from today.

The day is marked through rallies, awareness programmes, recognition events, and campaigns promoting labour welfare and workplace safety.

Wishes to Share on Labour Day 2026

Happy Labour Day to all hardworking people whose dedication keeps the world moving.

Wishing strength, success, and respect to every worker on this Labour Day.

Salute to the hands that build the nation. Happy May Day 2026.

Your hard work shapes the future. Happy Labour Day.

May every worker receive dignity, fair opportunity, and prosperity.

Labour Day is more than a holiday—it is a tribute to millions of workers whose efforts power daily life and economic progress. As the world marks May 1, the occasion calls for renewed commitment to fairness, equality, and respect in every workplace.